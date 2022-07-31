MMA World Reacts to Amanda Nunes Retaking Throne at UFC 277

Possibly the most anticipated rematch in women’s mixed martial arts history went down on Saturday night as 135-pound champion Julianna Pena took on Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

The July 30th bout was a rematch months in the making. In December at UFC 269, Pena dethroned the longtime bantamweight queen via second-round rear-naked choke. The result was a major shock to many in the MMA world, and the promotion chose to run the fight back.

Well, when the two female athletes met in Dallas, Texas to settle the score, Nunes retook her throne. The clash went all five rounds and after the fifth frame ended, it was clear that “The Lioness” was going home with the strap. She was awarded the victory via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–43).

After earning redemption, Nunes is now 1-1 against Pena and she boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-5, further stamping herself as the consensus greatest female fighter ever.

On the other end, Pena’s two-fight win streak was snapped and her time as a current champion is over. Her record dropped to 11-5.

Twitter Reacts to Nunes Toppling Pena at UFC 277

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to Nunes’ triumph.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: “Prior to this year, it had been 17+ years since a champion lost their title and won it back in an immediate rematch and it has now happened twice in 2022.”

“The MMA Hour” host Ariel Helwani tweeted: “No chance Pena wins this, but holy crap she is tough as hell. She had no business surviving all that. Respect for her has grown x1000.”

Reigning Bellator women’s featherweight champion and Nunes’ ex-opponent Cris Cyborg tweeted: “We doing rematches now?! #CyborgVsNunes2”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted: “Julianna Pena is otherworldly tough. Like, I lack the vocabulary to properly articulate how tough she is. And Amanda Nunes did what you’d expect a champion and an all-time great to do. She adjusted and reasserted herself as the best.”

MMA sports bettor Luca Fury wrote: “Julianna Pena is tough as nails, but Amanda Nunes power for the female divisions is insane. There is no woman she cannot drop. This should’ve been clear to people after what she did to Cyborg. Major props for Pena to showing that toughness, though. #UFC277”

Reactions Continued to Pour in After the Main Event Concluded

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “What a war! Both these ladies delivered, respect @VenezuelanVixen @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277.”

“Two titles look good on you @Amanda_Leoa #ChampChampClub #UFC277,” he continued.

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn tweeted: “What a performance by Amanda Nunes. She becomes the fifth fighter in UFC history with 10 championship fight victories.”

Longtime MMA voice Dave Doyle tweeted: “Even by MMA’s fickle standards, the way everyone jumped off Amanda Nunes’ bandwagon after having ONE BAD NIGHT IN SEVEN YEARS was really something.”

“She’s the greatest women’s mixed martial artist of all-time, she’s got plenty left in the tank and now she’s once again champ-champ,” he continued.

Popular MMA Twitter user “Weasle” wrote: “Nunes dominates most of the fight, using simple techniques with precision. This proved Nunes was compromised in the last fight. She looked like Prime Nunes tonight #UFC277.”