Fight Revealed for Anderson Silva: ‘Extremely Happy’

Ex-UFC superstar Anderson Silva was thought to be on his way to securing his long-desired crossover fight against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., but now it appears the former champ will take on a different boxing legend’s son instead. According to TMZ Sports, the 45-year-old signed a contract for a boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain,” Silva said per TMZ Sports. “I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.”

The fight is scheduled for June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the event is being promoted as a “Tribute to the Kings”.

While Chavez Jr. did capture a world title in boxing’s 160-pound middleweight division earlier in his career, the “kings” part of the promotion likely involves Silva and Chavez Jr.’s father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

Chavez Sr., 58, will also be on the card to face Hector Camacho Jr., 42, in a boxing exhibition bout. Chavez Sr. is widely considered as the most accomplished boxing champion from Mexican in history.

Silva was cut by the UFC after losing to Uriah Hall in November, but the fighter was adamant before and after UFC president Dana White let him go that he wasn’t finished fighting.

Still, most would probably have expected “Spider” to fight for a rival MMA promoter. More still would have suggested Silva would seek a boxing match against Jones Jr. That especially seemed to be the case after Jones Jr. challenged Silva to a fight on Instagram.

Instead, Silva is set to take on Chavez Jr., 35, in a fight no one saw coming but one that also seems to check all the boxes for being a surreal crossover megafight that could generate tons of buzz for both fighters.

Chavez Jr. hasn’t appeared to be in his best form over recent years, but the Mexican promised TMZ he was on his way up the rankings again soon.

“I have rededicated myself to the sport that I love and I will be ready to face anyone in the light heavyweight division starting with Silva,” Chavez Jr. said per TMZ Sports. “I will be prepared to be victorious on June 19.”

Chavez is 2-2 over his last four fights.

