UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Anthony Joshua’s KO [WATCH]

Unified heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, 31, from England, retained his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles by stopping 39-year-old Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night at The SSE Arena Wembley in London, England. Joshua’s latest heavyweight title defense was streamed live in the United States and elsewhere via DAZN.

The fight was stopped at 2:58 of Round 9. It was Joshua’s first defense since recapturing his titles against Andy Ruiz last year.

Joshua dominated the fight from the opening bell. He dropped Pulev twice in the third round before eventually stopping him for good in the ninth.

The ringside angle of Anthony Joshua's KO 📲 pic.twitter.com/uEySR3McnJ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 12, 2020

It was another brilliant performance from one of boxing’s best fighters.

Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury and Others React to Joshua-Pulev

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather flew over to London to be one of the 1,000 or so people in attendance at the fight at The SSE Arena Wembley in London, England.

Floyd Mayweather is backing AJ at #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/ffhxQdiNEy — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 12, 2020

After winning his fight over Pulev, Joshua ran over to embrace Mayweather and shared some words with the future Hall of Famer.

Anthony Joshua goes over to celebrate with Floyd Mayweather 👊 pic.twitter.com/HZSwu8Znq2 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 12, 2020

But Mayweather wasn’t the only person excited to see Joshua’s big win.

Rising lightweight boxing phenom Devin Haney was happy to watch Joshua do his thing again on Saturday.

I’m happy watching AJ dismantle Pulev! 😂 — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) December 12, 2020

Additionally, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, one of the top UFC analysts in the world, noted the big difference even just around 1,000 fans can make in regards to how an event looks and sounds on fight night.

Crazy what a difference just 1k fans in attendance makes. I missed that feeling, those chants. Great buzz as Anthony Joshua is about to make that walk. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2020

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till seemed to enjoy the fight, too. But like many other people on social media, Till was already thinking about what superfight should come next for Joshua just as soon as Pulev was stopped.

If fury and Joshua don’t fight next there’s a real problem, I need my 50gs off Hearn. — D (@darrentill2) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, while it was thought beforehand that boxing superstar Tyson Fury might be in attendance to watch Joshua vs. Pulev, boxing’s WBC and lineal heavyweight champion revealed the day prior he would be skipping the fight.

Quick update, I will not be attending any boxing this weekend. 👍 pic.twitter.com/9njUsMHvPe — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 9, 2020

However, Fury’s American-based promoter, Top Rank, did tease what many fans hope might come next for Joshua and Fury just as soon as the fight was over.

It wasn’t long before Fury offered his own words. Fury even gave a stunning prediction.

Top Rank’s Bob Arum pointed toward the pending superfight boxing bout happening next.

It looks like the stage is set for the biggest Heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971, when @Tyson_Fury meets @anthonyfjoshua for the undisputed crown. We at Top Rank will start on Monday working to put that fight together. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) December 12, 2020

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn also had his say about the matter.

Less talk more action 🖊 The best heavyweight in the World and he will keep on proving it! — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 12, 2020

Boxing writer Dan Rafael was also impressed with Joshua’s big win.

Retired British boxing champ Tony Bellew loved the courage and ability he saw from both AJ and Pulev on Saturday.

Vicious! Pulev was so so brave and had a serious chin but AJ as an athlete is exceptional! His boxing IQ is improving with every fight and he’s only getting better! Very clever at times tonight and as usual a CLINICAL finisher! — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 12, 2020

Boxing manager and coach David Coldwell also shared his opinions about the fight.

Enjoyed that.

Pulev is nails. What a tough man!

Joshua’s evolving, getting better all round but remains exciting to watch because there’s moments in there where you wonder if the wheels are going to come off.

Technically the best I’ve seen him 👏🏽#JoshuaPulev — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was also watching the fight and sharing his thoughts about it.

Great work by Joshua. And even better work by Twitter. If you know what I’m saying. 🤫🤐 — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2020

Thought commentators and pundits were a little hard on AJ. He fought a great fight. Tentative to begin but that’s the feeling out process, getting timing etc. 3rd was explosive, Pulev showed heart + a great finish in the 9th. Could of been a WAYYY stronger call out of Fury tho. — michael (@bisping) December 13, 2020

If they don’t fight next then boxing can fuck right off. https://t.co/Z14lgP8Nq1 — michael (@bisping) December 13, 2020

What’s Next for Joshua?

Joshua vs. Fury is the biggest and best fight that could be made in boxing’s heavyweight division.

In fact, Joshua vs. Fury would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing since Lennox Lewis accomplished the feat back in 1999.

But Fury isn’t the only option Joshua has for his next fight.

Other potential bouts include Joshua taking on former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, former heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder and a few other notable options.

But Joshua vs. Fury is the fight most boxing fans hope comes next for both.

