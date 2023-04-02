Belal Muhammad Talks Next Steps After Missing Out on UFC Title Shot

No. 4-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad is “only looking upwards” amid his nine-fight unbeaten streak.

“Remember the Name” is near the top of the talent-stacked 170-pound division, but with UFC president Dana White guaranteeing No. 2 Colby Covington a title shot, Muhammad won’t be the next man to challenge champion Leon Edwards. Still, he told MMA Fighting in a recent interview that there are only three names on his current hit list: Edwards, Covington and No. 1 Kamaru Usman.

“For me, now, I’m only looking upwards,” Muhammad said. “The only guys upwards are Colby, Leon, and Kamaru. Kamaru didn’t take no damage in this fight and he’s still fighting, he’s still talking about fighting — I think that’s a fight that makes sense. I’ve had to the two title challengers in my résumé, I beat Demian Maia, I beat ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I had the hot contender in [Vicente] Luque — I beat Luque. I had the hot prospect in Sean Brady. The only thing I don’t have on my résumé is that name everybody recognizes, everybody knows, and that was a former champion. A guy that people consider one of the best welterweights to do it.

“If that’s the name that is going to get me a [title] shot — if it’s going to be somebody, it’s going to be either Usman, Colby, or Leon. It’s only fighting upwards from here. I think that’s the only way I’m going to be guaranteed anything.”

Muhammad Would Gladly Fight Covington Next to Determine the No. 1 Contender

Edwards and Usman fought for the undisputed 170-pound crown at UFC 286 last month, and “Rocky” retained his belt via majority decision. After the London, England event, White revealed at the post-fight press conference that Covington would be tasked as Edward’s second title defense.

Edwards is adamant that he doesn’t want to fight Covington next, maintaining that “Chaos'” one win over Jorge Masvidal coupled with a year-long Octagon hiatus isn’t enough to warrant a third championship opportunity.

And if the Englishman gets his way, Muhammad would gladly take on Covington to determine the division’s next title contender.

“I’m hoping Leon sticks to his guns and he does turn him down, and he says, ‘I’m not going to fight Colby,’” Muhammad said. “If that’s the case, me [versus] Colby. You see all this trash talk, Colby’s acting like he’s the best in the world, you supposedly just had a camp to weigh-in — cool, let’s fight in Miami. Let’s fight the week after. Let’s fight in June. I’m down to fight whenever. I’ll fight Colby next.

“Let’s get right back in the cage right now. Let’s do it. Then you could silence all the doubters that [say] you didn’t earn it, you didn’t deserve it, why are you getting it? Let’s fight. Leon just fought.”

Muhammad Holds Recent Wins Over Sean Brady & Vicente Luque

Remember the Name boasts a 22-3 (with one no contest) professional MMA record, which includes five KO/TKO victories. He hasn’t tasted defeat since dropping a unanimous decision to Geoff Neal in 2019. Since then, he’s picked up wins over former title challengers Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Demian Maia, as well as top-ranked welterweight Vicente Luque.

Muhammad’s recent trip to the Octagon was against the previously unbeaten Sean Brady in October at UFC 280. Remember the Name handed the streaking prospect his first “0” via second-round TKO.

Muhammad and Edwards have shared the cage together as well. But, their March 2021 headliner was ruled a no contest after Remember the Name suffered an accidental eye poke that rendered him unable to continue.