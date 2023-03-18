UFC Contender Goes After Colby Covington: ‘He’s a Coward’

Streaking UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad went off on two-time title contender Colby Covington and claimed “Chaos” turned down an opportunity to fight him.

MMA Junkie spoke with “Remember the Name” after Covington weighed in as the backup fighter for the UFC 286 main event featuring 170-pound champion Leon Edwards versus former king Kamaru Usman. According to Muhammad, the promotion was trying to set up a fight between him and Covington for the event — which Muhammad was all in on. However, Remember the Name said Covington shut down the contest in favor of taking the replacement role for the March 18 headliner.

“It’s laughable for Dana White to keep saying this guy is No. 2 in the world, one of the best fighters in the world, and he’s afraid to fight anybody that can beat him,” Muhammad said. “He only beats guys coming off of losses, and he had an opportunity to fight me on this card. I was trying to fight on this card, I wasn’t trying to do no crazy negotiations or anything with the UFC. Our end was yes, yes, yes. It was back in January when we were trying to get it going and he turned it down, just to weigh in as a backup.

“Weigh in for nothing, and not have to fight because dude’s afraid. So it’s a joke, they need to start taking him out of the rankings, he doesn’t want to fight, he’s not trying to fight. I’m glad that the world is starting to notice it and see it now, because we both could have weighed in, he still could have been backup, and we both could have actually fought and got a paycheck for actually fighting, but he’s a coward.”

UFC Commentator Jon Anik Showed His Support for Muhammad

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik has long praised Covington as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. However, he also showed Muhammad some support after the UFC elected to choose Covington over him for the backup role.

“Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170 (Muhammad)!” Anik tweeted. “9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn’t lost in 4-plus years. Just KO’d a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don’t say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro.”

Covington & Muhammad Are Both Ranked in the Welterweight Top 5

Chaos is currently ranked No. 2 in the division whereas Remember the Name sits at No. 4, per the official UFC standings. Covington is 2-2 in his last four outings, which include two defeats to Usman when he held the 170-pound strap. Chaos is coming off a victory over Jorge Masvidal who he beat by unanimous decision in March 2022. Covington also defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the four-fight run.

As Anik mentioned, Muhammad is unbeaten in his last nine Octagon appearances. And he’s coming off the biggest win of his 22-3 (with one no contest) professional MMA career. He battled the surging Sean Brady in October and took him out via second-round TKO.