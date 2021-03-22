Best Reactions to Stipe Miocic Being Underdog at UFC 260

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is considered by most MMA historians to be the best fighter in the history of the division, but that won’t keep the 38-year-old two-time heavyweight champion from entering his upcoming title defense against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27 as a slight underdog.

According to MMA on Point, Miocic is +100 (bet $100 to win $100), and Ngannou is -120 (bet $100 to win $83.33).

Agree with the odds? pic.twitter.com/y78wsRcBNU — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) March 22, 2021

That’s nothing new to Miocic.

According to Best Fight Odds, Miocic hasn’t opened or closed on the MMA betting market as the favorite in three of his last four fights including his first fight against Ngannou three years ago.

Miocic defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 220 back in January 2018.

The second fight takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 27. The UFC pay-per-view event is being billed as the “biggest, baddest rematch” ever.

While promotional taglines are sometimes a little wacky, this one seems accurate. Both Miocic and Ngannou left it all inside the Octagon in their last fight, and both have only become more dangerous fighters since that first encounter.

You can see some pictures from the last melee below.

Pure exhaustion… Stipe & Francis left it all in the Octagon during their first matchup 😳 #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/iurNJmlQkG — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2021

Best Reactions to UFC 260

Some Twitter users wondered how Miocic could possibly be the underdog on the betting market to a fighter he already convincingly beat as an underdog on the betting market three years ago.

So, why is Stipe the underdog against a guy he already 50-44'd ? pic.twitter.com/MsdSFg5tlP — CruzsFootwork2 (@CruzsFootwork2) March 22, 2021

Some even suggested that the idea Miocic is doomed this weekend against Ngannou is somehow slanderous.

The amount of Stipe slander in his fight week is crazy. Y’all must’ve forgot — The Stipe Show 🏆 (@SchaubShow) March 22, 2021

Still, many are simply excited about the big showdown.

Stipe vs Ngannou this weekend but one of them has to lose pic.twitter.com/T4DJxb1vSk — sighhh (@YNWAMeIIy) March 22, 2021

Regardless, as many fans as Miocic has built over the years as arguably the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion in history, some folks just can’t fathom the fighter being able to stand up to Ngannou’s power this time around.

People in the comments saying this shit won’t work on Stipe… umm, straight up, this would work on a fucking rhino. https://t.co/WfSM5MYCyL — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) March 22, 2021

Ngannou has appeared to be an unstoppable force over his last four fights. The four first-round knockouts in a row against some of the biggest names in the division have led some to believe his time as UFC heavyweight champion will have finally have arrived this weekend.

Six more days until this man becomes Heavyweight champ of the world. I like Stipe, it’s nothing personal. But this man is going to get it done. #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/i2Prbtcp22 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) March 21, 2021

Best Use of Deontay Wilder Memes

Perhaps the most entertaining reactions about the upcoming fight were from people who decided to use the meme of former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder. Wilder’s reaction to getting pulverized by Tyson Fury in just seven rounds in the rematch last year was priceless, and some expect either Miocic or Ngannou to have the same kind of expression this weekend.

Francis Ngannou when Stipe withstands his power shots #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/jw5h0TBDND — Cosmic Danny 🏝 (@falcon_punches) March 22, 2021

It’s a combination of surprise, horror and maybe even fear (if that’s something prizefighters as elite as Wilder feel).

Stipe Miocic after Ngannou lands his first jab. pic.twitter.com/7GsGSyiHfc — 𝙒𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙ᵛᵒˡᵏᵒᵍᵒᵒⁿ🏝️ (@WonderbreadMMA) March 22, 2021

There’s literally a limitless amount of quips one could create using the Wilder meme for UFC 260.

Stipe when Francis defends the Takedown pic.twitter.com/rJllZkv4xQ — 👹Sam🇨🇦(232-146) (@SamPixelsMMA) March 22, 2021

Of course, the best use of the meme will ultimately be the correct use of it.

While Miocic is a slight underdog on the betting market, he is the one UFC champion who has consistently won fights without being the favorite, at least over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Ngannou has been annihilating every single person in his path as of late.

Something has to give at UFC 260, and now the world waits to see what that will be.

