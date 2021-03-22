Best Reactions to Stipe Miocic Being Underdog at UFC 260

Best Reactions to Stipe Miocic Being Underdog at UFC 260

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou

Getty

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is considered by most MMA historians to be the best fighter in the history of the division, but that won’t keep the 38-year-old two-time heavyweight champion from entering his upcoming title defense against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27 as a slight underdog.

According to MMA on Point, Miocic is +100 (bet $100 to win $100), and Ngannou is -120 (bet $100 to win $83.33).

That’s nothing new to Miocic.

According to Best Fight Odds, Miocic hasn’t opened or closed on the MMA betting market as the favorite in three of his last four fights including his first fight against Ngannou three years ago.

Miocic defeated Ngannou by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 220 back in January 2018.

The second fight takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 27. The UFC pay-per-view event is being billed as the “biggest, baddest rematch” ever.

While promotional taglines are sometimes a little wacky, this one seems accurate. Both Miocic and Ngannou left it all inside the Octagon in their last fight, and both have only become more dangerous fighters since that first encounter.

You can see some pictures from the last melee below.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Best Reactions to UFC 260

Some Twitter users wondered how Miocic could possibly be the underdog on the betting market to a fighter he already convincingly beat as an underdog on the betting market three years ago.

Some even suggested that the idea Miocic is doomed this weekend against Ngannou is somehow slanderous.

Still, many are simply excited about the big showdown.

Regardless, as many fans as Miocic has built over the years as arguably the most decorated UFC heavyweight champion in history, some folks just can’t fathom the fighter being able to stand up to Ngannou’s power this time around.

Ngannou has appeared to be an unstoppable force over his last four fights. The four first-round knockouts in a row against some of the biggest names in the division have led some to believe his time as UFC heavyweight champion will have finally have arrived this weekend.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Best Use of Deontay Wilder Memes

Perhaps the most entertaining reactions about the upcoming fight were from people who decided to use the meme of former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder. Wilder’s reaction to getting pulverized by Tyson Fury in just seven rounds in the rematch last year was priceless, and some expect either Miocic or Ngannou to have the same kind of expression this weekend.

It’s a combination of surprise, horror and maybe even fear (if that’s something prizefighters as elite as Wilder feel).

There’s literally a limitless amount of quips one could create using the Wilder meme for UFC 260.

Of course, the best use of the meme will ultimately be the correct use of it.

While Miocic is a slight underdog on the betting market, he is the one UFC champion who has consistently won fights without being the favorite, at least over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Ngannou has been annihilating every single person in his path as of late.

Something has to give at UFC 260, and now the world waits to see what that will be.

READ NEXT: Showtime for PFL’s Bubble: ‘I Love That’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel

Read More
, ,