Million Dollar Bet Against Conor McGregor [LOOK]

A popular MMA manager claims he’d be willing to bet $1 million that UFC superstar Conor McGregor couldn’t defeat one of the fastest-rising lightweights in the sport. Ali Abdelaziz is the CEO of Dominance Management, and he’s known to stir the pot on social media, especially in regards to McGregor. The latest such instance of Abdelaziz doing exactly that is his insistence that PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison would submit McGregor if the two stars ever fought each other.

He posted, “I will put up $1 million @KaylaH Will submit McGregor on the ground…”.

I will put up $1 million @KaylaH Will submit McGregor on the ground 💯💯💯 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2021

While the fight is virtually impossible, Abdelaziz does seem to believe his fighter, Harrison, would be up for the task.

Abdelaziz recently touted that the undefeated Harrison would defeat any female MMA fighter in and around her weight class on the planet, and on the same night, as well as some ranked male fighters, too.

He said, “PFL have the Badass woman on the planet”.

PFL have the Bad ass woman on the planet https://t.co/bAKj5BPJgC — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2021

He also posted, “I truly believe @KaylaH Will beat any woman 145lb, 155lb all same night and will finish some guy 135lb in top 15,” Abdelaziz posted.

I truly believe @KaylaH Will beat any woman 145lb ,155lb all same night and will finish some guy 135 lb in top 15 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 3, 2021

Former ‘Champ Champ’ McGregor Returns at UFC 264

Of course, McGregor doesn’t slot into any of the categories suggested by Abdelaziz.

The former UFC “champ champ” has competed in three men’s divisions overall, 145, 155, and 170. He won UFC championships in the first two slots, featherweight and lightweight, and he split fights with UFC superstar Nate Diaz at 170. McGregor also defeated Donald Cerrone at 170.

Still, McGregor is coming off a stunning second-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January. The two stars will meet again in the third fight at UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor won the first fight back in 2014, so the next one will likely determine who wins the historic rivalry.

ℕ 𝕆 𝕋 𝕆 ℝ 𝕀 𝕆 𝕌 𝕊 🇮🇪 [ #UFC264 | July 10 | Live on E+ PPV: https://t.co/DZxtGSEqWu ] pic.twitter.com/ypECxXRVDv — UFC (@ufc) July 2, 2021

Of course, a real bet against McGregor would have to be placed on Poirier or somebody else that McGregor might actually fight. That would make the stakes for the bet real and not just something posted on the Internet for fodder.

Harrison Could Be Next All-Time Great Fighter in MMA

Harrison is one of the most dynamic stars in the sport. She’s 10-0 and is already being compared on her rapid rise in the PFL to the likes of all-time great UFC superstars Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Amanda Nunes.

Harrison has already claimed her first world championship, and now she seems to be on her way to doing it again this year.

Harrison’s next fight will happen in the PFL playoffs. Harrison takes on Genah Fabian on August 27.

