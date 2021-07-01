Conor McGregor Lashes Out at Dustin Poirier About UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor lashed out at Dustin Poirier on social media Thursday over the American’s apparent intention of taking McGregor down to the ground at their upcoming third fight at UFC 264. McGregor has consistently challenged Poirier to make the fight a striking battle in their next dustup, but “The Diamond” recently revealed in an interview with ESPN that he might not be down with that idea.

McGregor saw the quote from Poirier and laid into the UFC star about his words.

Poirier said, “How about the first one to get taken down is a dusting b****? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. This reeks of insecurity to me,” Poirier told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

McGregor responded, “Best boxer, my a**! Shooting a**, shelling a** b****.”

Best boxer, my ass!

Shooting ass, shelling ass bitch. https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

He also posted, “Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustyb****”.

Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch!

Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists.

Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustybitch https://t.co/LstFtSylOb — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 1, 2021

So McGregor doesn’t seem all that thrilled with the idea that Poirier might be shooting for takedowns early and often in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor might believe it’s the kind of move only a “salty b****” would make, but Poirier’s take is that grappling is part of MMA so the Irishman had better be ready for it.

A few hours earlier on the same day, the Irish superstar promised to throw “murder shots” at UFC 264. He posted, “Let’s go big lad, light work. Murder shots. #BookIt”.

But what happens if Poirier makes things a grappling match? McGregor doesn’t want to find out, but he might not have a choice.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on July 10

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s likely to be one of the most-watched fights in UFC history.

Poirier defeated McGregor by second-round stoppage at UFC 257 in January 2021, and McGregor stopped Poirier in the first round of a featherweight contest back in 2014.

Now, the two popular UFC stars are heading into an important rubbermatch, and it’s the fight that will likely decide the winner of the overall rivalry.

The stacked card is also scheduled to include a welterweight battle between popular contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, as well as several other high-profile UFC fighters competing in important divisional battles.

Poirier Knows What He’s Up Against At UFC 264

While McGregor lashed out at Poirier about a tactic the American might use to win the third fight at UFC 264, Poirier also shared some thoughts recently about what kind of fighter McGregor was when the “Notorious” UFC superstar was fighting at his very best.

“The guy is good at a lot of things, man. He really is. He’s special. And I felt it again in January when we fought. His timing, his willingness to put himself in harm’s way to land shots [are] are all attributes you have to have to go out there and finish guys the way he does,” Poirier said.

Dustin Poirier feels he knows Conor McGregor well, including how "special" McGregor can be as a fighter. #UFC264 (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/rxWfyMzWpU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 1, 2021

Still, Poirier intends on winning the third fight at UFC 264, and doing so would prove how special he is, too.

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel

READ NEXT: Anderson Silva Reacts to Dana White: ‘Leave Me Alone’