Francis Ngannou Breaks Silence About Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou finally commented on his situation with the UFC, and the 34-year-old named UFC superstar Jon Jones as his preferred next opponent over the UFC’s top choice, Derrick Lewis. Ngannou and Jones have been openly planning a superfight against each other since last year, but UFC president Dana White has indicated since Ngannou won the title at UFC 260 that Lewis would get the next crack at “The Predator”.

But Ngannou disagrees.

“I want Jon Jones. Oh, definitely,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports.

Ngannou dismissed the idea of Lewis being next. He said, “I don’t care about what the talk says. I love that fight, I love that fight.”

When asked about the suddenly quite beefy Jones, Ngannou reminded the interviewer that the champ was a big guy, too.

“I have some size, too. I’m strong, too,” Ngannnou said.

Finally, Ngannou’s message to Jones was that it was time for the two UFC stars to fight.

“I’m impressed. He’s very skilled, very talented. I respect that. But we are both men, can find out,” Ngannou said.

So Ngannou and Jones could still be on the way later this year. Jones and the UFC haven’t come to terms yet with how much more money the former UFC light heavyweight champion should make for the megafight now that he’s vacated his title and move up a division.

But Ngannou’s latest comments on the situation, along with the UFC failing to officially announce Ngannou vs. Lewis, means hope springs eternal for the most desired superfight in the UFC.

Ngannou could be standing firm with Jones on the fight, and that could mean the UFC is left with fewer choices than it thought.

READ NEXT: Dana White Offered Celebrity Boxing Match

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel