Canelo Alvarez Wants More: ‘No Mexican Has Ever Done It’

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez returns to the ring against Avni Yildirim on Saturday in Miami. Alvarez, 30, from Mexico, has already won legit world championships across four different weight classes, but the top pound-for-pound boxer in the sport today now wants to become the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

“Obviously no Mexican has ever done it. So that’s our short-term goal, to keep making history. And that’s what we want,” Alvarez said.

‘Off the Cuff’ on DAZN

Alvarez’s comments come directly from the latest episode of DAZN’s raw and stripped-back interview series called “Off the Cuff”. That interview can be accessed worldwide via DAZN.

Alvarez takes on Yildirim for the Mexican’s WBA, WBC, and The Ring super-middleweight titles on February 27.

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN across the globe (except Mexico).

Talking about he and lead trainer Eddy Reynoso’s goals for the future, Alvarez said, “It’s important for me and Eddy because very few people have achieved becoming undisputed champions. And that’s a short-term goal for us. To win all the titles at 168 pounds.”

So Alvarez wants to become the first fighter from Mexico to win all four major world championships in boxing’s 168-pound super middleweight division.

More Quotes From Alvarez

Alvarez also revealed his thoughts about other important matters. You can see some of those quotes below.

On starting boxing at a young age:

“At that moment, no, because I was really young. I hadn’t really even gotten to know boxing. But when I got to know boxing, I fell in love with it. And I always imagined the best. I always imagined being best in the world.”

Talking about the Callum Smith fight:

“I think I did it with my boxing abilities. I think that when I get in the ring, and even more so when I train, we’re always trying to look for ways to nullify the opponent’s skills. And that’s what I got up there to do in the fight.”

Talking about the fight in Miami:

“I feel very excited, very happy, it’s even more motivation for me. To open another door in order to have another home for my fights. I really feel very happy. I feel very motivated to go to Miami and have this fight. And to put on a great show for the people there because I don’t just represent Mexico, I represent all Latinos.”

Talking about sparring Yildirim in the past:

“Yes, I remember it well. He’s a strong fighter who always comes forward. He’s a big, strong fighter. But, like I said, we have to fight him and it is what it is.”

Talking about the importance of himself creating boxing history:

“I think it’s important, not just for Canelo, but for all fighters. To make history in boxing is very important, I think. It’s very important to me to leave behind a legacy in this sport. And that’s why we’re doing this. To keep making history and so when people talk about boxing they always remember Canelo.”

“I’ve always thought it. Obviously, motivation always comes from wanting to break records, to do more things, so I want that. I want people to see my career and be motivated to be like me or even surpass what I did.”

Talking about his boxing career:

“Yeah, I feel really good. I really am very happy. I always imagined the best for myself, but I never imagined the magnitude of what I could do. I know there are no limits for this, and there are still many milestones to reach.”

Talking about his philosophy:

“And the truth is that when you believe it and you do what you love, and you do it with the necessary responsibility and with the necessary discipline, you can do anything.”

