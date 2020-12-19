Canelo Alvarez Warns YouTubers Over ‘Lack of Respect’

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez was asked about YouTubers Logan Paul and Jake Paul participating in high-profile boxing matches, and the current pound-for-pound king said he’d love to invite them “for a sparring session” to show them “what’s it’s all about”.

Alvarez said, “This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky.”

You can watch the interview below.

Canelo Alvarez Says Jake & Logan Paul Are Disrespecting Boxing, Come Spar with Me | TMZ Sports

Alvarez takes on Callum Smith on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The fight will be streamed live via DAZN, and Alvarez will be attempting to pick up a legit world title in a fourth different weight class on Saturday night against Smith.

It’s the biggest and most important fight left on the boxing schedule in 2020, and it featured arguably the sports biggest superstar Alvarez taking on his toughest test to date.

Alvarez Not Thrilled About Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

When asked by TMZ Sports about the Paul brothers at a press event for his big fight this weekend, Alvarez revealed he wasn’t super happy with Logan Paul getting the next crack at Floyd Maywather Jr.

Alvarez lost a majority decision to Mayweather back in 2013.

It remains the only loss on the superstar’s boxing record, and he’s wanted a rematch for a long time. Since losing that bout to Mayweather, Alvarez has gone on to solidify his standing as one of the best and most decorated boxing champs in the sport today.

“You know, it’s all about the money,” Canelo said per TMZ Sports. “I don’t think we would agree that people that are basketball players, that are YouTubers get licenses. You know, I don’t criticize [the Paul brothers]. This is a very risky sport, and if you go up there, it’s very risky.”

Alvarez Not Interested in Boxing Match vs. Jake Paul

And what about Jake Paul angling for a boxing match against UFC superstar Conor McGregor?

Would Alvarez consider doing the same thing if Paul’s team approached him for a fight?

Nope, Alvarez has no interest in facing Paul or any other YouTube in a legit prizefight.

“No,” Alvarez said per TMZ Sports.

Canelo vs. Callum Smith: The Battle for Super Middleweight Supremacy

Alvarez believes the Paul brothers are disrespecting the sport with their antics.

“I truly believe that it’s a lack of respect,” Alvarez said per TMZ Sports. “It’s all based on money. It’s all for money. I’m focused right now on other projects.”

So instead of picking up a quick payday vs. Jake Paul, Alvarez said he’d be happy to invite the YouTuber instead for a sparring session.

“I have other stuff going on, and I would invite him for a sparring session so that he truly knows what it’s all about,” Alvarez said per TMZ Sports.

Watch Alvarez Beat Up Actor Mario Lopez

In case you don’t know, Alvarez is notoriously quite serious inside the boxing ring no matter who he’s fighting.

Heck, the superstar even put quite the beatdown on actor Mario Lopez a few years ago when the ex-“Saved By The Bell” star dared to visit Alvarez’s training camp for “Extra”.

If you missed that sparring match, you can watch Canelo vs. Lopez below.

CANELO SPARS MARIO LOPEZ & CLOBBERS HIM WITH THUDDING SHOTS; PLANS TO DO THE SAME CHAVEZ JR.

But don’t expect Alvarez to climb inside the ring with a YouTuber anytime soon.

Well, at least unless one of them takes Alvarez up on the offer to visit his gym for sparring.

