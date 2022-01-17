Manager Confirms Former UFC Champion’s 2022 Comeback [LOOK]

A former UFC champion will return this year, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Former bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is one of only four mixed martial artists to simultaneously hold two divisional UFC titles. “Triple C” retired from the sport in May 2020 after he defended his 135-pound strap against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist has a professional MMA record of 16-2, and he’s confirmed on several occasions that his goal is to become the first-ever fighter to win three UFC divisional championships.

He’s spent the past year taking aim at 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski via social media, trying to bait the Australian into a fight. After Max Holloway pulled out of his trilogy bout with Volkanovski, which was planned for UFC 272, Cejudo inserted his name as a possible replacement. However, UFC president Dana White decided to go with Chan Sung Jung, and he recently shared his disinterest in granting Triple C an immediate title fight at featherweight.

Well, according to Abdelaziz, Cejudo will make his fighting return this year. “Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time, he’s 100% want smoke all these guys,” Abdelaziz tweeted. The tweet was also liked by Cejudo. See below:

Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time 💯 he’s 100% want smoke all these guys — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 17, 2022

White Derailed Cejudo’s Fight Plan Last Week

Judging by his activity on social media, Cejudo was all in on replacing Holloway and challenging Volkanovski. However, the UFC president slotted in “The Korean Zombie” instead. During the UFC Vegas 46 fight week, White explained his decision:

“I can tell you this: The ‘Korean Zombie’ (Chan Sung Jung) has been here fighting,” White told BT Sport. “This guy’s retired. He’s been off for how many years now, and he wants to come in and fight Alexander Volkanovski? You’ve got guys like the Zombie, Josh Emmett, Giga (Chikadze) who’s fighting this weekend. You’ve got these guys that are in here doing it three times a year and working their way up. For Cejudo to retire and then just think he should be able to come in and jump into any weight division and take on the champion, it’s not how it works.”

Cejudo Said He Needed ‘A Break’

In response to the UFC president, Triple C shared on Twitter that he “needed a break” from active competition. He also took a shot at fellow ex-two division champ Conor McGregor.

“Dana, I needed a break,” Cejudo tweeted. “Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?”

Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot? https://t.co/xdfPUZxwDM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

