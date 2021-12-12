Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269

Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira did what he does best during the UFC 269 main event.

“Du Bronx” and No. 1-ranked 155 pounder Dustin Poirier met on December 11, 2021. Even though he’s the champion, Oliveira was the betting underdog going into the fight as many referred to Poirier as the uncrowned king.

The Brazilian was staggered a few times during the first round, however Du Bronx utilized his grappling in the second round to turn things around and control Poirier for most of the five minutes.

And in the third frame, Oliveira, who holds the record for the most submissions in UFC history, caught “The Diamond” with a rear-naked choke, tapping him out.

Here are some of the top reactions from the UFC world, which includes tweets from two of Poirier’s biggest rivals, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Diaz, who was scheduled to fight Poirier a few years ago, tweeted: “How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks.”

How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

He continued: “These guys don’t get any better.”

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

McGregor then replied to Diaz’s tweets. The former two-division UFC champion has fought Poirier three times, which includes to losses to him in 2021. The Irishman tweeted: “You lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day!”

😂😂 you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

McGregor continued: “Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least that’s something hahaha.”

Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times in the black forge inn tomorrow for proper twelve day bro. Full of it. Sauce Money. Power. Runner up champ yous two are 😂😂 at least yous can say you made championship weight before on the scales at least 😂😂that’s something hahaha pic.twitter.com/Tlb1DBlB6F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 12, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Others React to the UFC 269 Main Event

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted: “Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion.”

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

Former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren tweeted: “Wow what a comeback. Rd 1 was brutal, Oliveira is nasty on the back.”

Wow what a comeback. Rd 1 was brutal, Oliveira is nasty on the back. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Askren continued: “Someone keep McGregor off twitter right now.”

Someone keep McGregor off twitter right now 😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Former UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee tweeted: Wow… I knew Charles was the man after we fought but damn.”

Wow… I knew Charles was the man after we fought but damn — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

Lee continued: “Charles Oliveira is the most skilled man I ever fought. I talk shit when it’s due but I give credit when it’s due too.”

Charles Oliveira is the most skilled man I ever fought. I talk shit when it’s due but I give credit when it’s due too. #UFC269 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

UFC 269 Full Fight Card Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via third-round rear-naked choke

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via second-round rear-naked choke

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt first-round TKO

Sean O’Malley def. Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via second-round KO

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via first-round armbar

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via second-round TKO

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via first-round rear-naked choke

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268