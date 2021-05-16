Best Reactions to Charles Oliveira’s Epic Comeback: ‘Holy F***’

The UFC’s lightweight division has a new king.

The 155-pound title was on the line in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, in front of a live audience of over 17,000. Charles Oliveira took on former multiple-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler and things went south for the Brazilian in the first round.

In the latter part of the opening frame, Oliveira was cracked by “Iron’s” ferocious punching power. He survived Chandler’s onslaught, making it to the second round. And then, Oliveira only needed 19 seconds to knock out Chandler, securing the belt.

See how some of Oliveira and Chandler’s colleagues reacted on Twitter:

UFC superstar Conor McGregor wrote, “Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is…”

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier wrote, “Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows.”

Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wrote, “How awesome is this. Congrats to Charles Oliviera. What a fight, what a performance. What a champ!”

How awesome is this. Congrats to Charles Oliviera. What a fight, what a performance. What a champ! — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

“Gotta love this sport! Fucking love me some ufc!” Bisping continued.

Gotta love this sport! Fucking love me some ufc! — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who called the fight as a color commentator, wrote, “It’s absolutely insane how quick things change in the @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA was cruising and 19 secs later @CharlesDoBronxs is the champion!!! What a fight! Congrats to the new king. Flag of Brazil You got another champion!!! #ufc262.”

It’s absolutely insane how quick things change in the @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA was cruising and :19 secs later @CharlesDoBronxs is the champion!!! What a fight! Congrats to the new king. 🇧🇷 You got another champion!!! #ufc262 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 16, 2021

Current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote, “UNREAL!!! So good you gotta get blood on Dana’s beautiful bald head! What a turn around on what looked like the end for Oliveira! #UFC262.”

UNREAL!!! So good you gotta get blood on Dana’s beautiful bald head! What a turn around on what looked like the end for Oliveira! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

UFC bantamweight star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley wrote, “Holy fuck.”

Holy fuck — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 16, 2021

No. 8-ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker wrote, “Broken clocks right twice a day.”

Broken clocks right twice a day. 😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) May 16, 2021

Reigning Bellator lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire wrote, “Congratulations @CharlesdoBronx! Great performance! Brazil has another champion #UFC262.”

Congratulations @CharlesdoBronx! Great performance! Brazil has another champion #UFC262 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) May 16, 2021

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wrote, “WOW!!! HUGE congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs!!! Amazing performance and way to fight through real adversity! Amazing! #UFC262.”

WOW!!! HUGE congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs !!! Amazing performance and way to fight through real adversity! Amazing! #UFC262 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 16, 2021

UFC 262 Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via second-round KO

Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson via (30–27, 30–27, 30-27)

Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza via first-round submission (armbar)

Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett via first-round TKO

Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko via first-round submission (armbar)

Early Preliminary Card

Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO

Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round technical submission (D’Arce choke)

