Fighters React to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261

The highly anticipated rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal finally went down on Saturday night at UFC 261 in Las Vegas, Nevada. And “The Nigerian Nightmare” ended the rivalry emphatically.

They first fought in July, going all five rounds with Usman retaining his belt via lackluster unanimous decision. However, the welterweight champion earned a stunning KO of Masvidal during their main event contest on April 24.

It was the first time Masvidal had been stopped via strikes since 2008.

With the victory, Usman successfully defended his belt for the fourth time and as per UFC president Dana White, he will rematch No. 1-ranked Colby Covington for his next fight.

See how Usman and Masvidal’s colleagues reacted to his stunning KO victory below:

Fighters React to Usman’s KO of Masvidal

Colby Covington took to Twitter after the fight, writing, “Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be any good to beat @GamebredFighter. What’s that now 20 losses? Backstabbing bum.”

Marty looked like trash, but it’s not like you have to be any good to beat @GamebredFighter. What’s that now 20 losses? Backstabbing bum. #ufc261 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 25, 2021

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote, “Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME!! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile!!”

Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME!! Jesus!! That right hand was a missile!! #UFC261 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping wrote, “Ain’t no argument now!”

Ain’t no argument now! — michael (@bisping) April 25, 2021

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz wrote, “Wow- that right hand came heavy.”

No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight and Usman’s last opponent Gilbert Burns wrote, “Congratulations to the champion @USMAN84kg with no doubt one of if not the best pound for pound fighter in the world! Good job!”

Congratulations to the champion @USMAN84kg with no doubt one of if not the best pound for pound fighter in the world! Good job! 👏🏾👏🏾 #ufc261 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 25, 2021

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, “Wow @USMAN84kg amazing!!”

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland wrote, “So is that BMF belt up for grabs now?”

So is that BMF belt up for grabs now? #ufc261 #bmf — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 25, 2021

UFC welterweight star Mike Perry wrote, “I love you @GamebredFighter.”

I love you @GamebredFighter — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

“I love you too @USMAN84kg,” he continued. “But I love masvidal more @GamebredFighter.”

But I love masvidal more @GamebredFighter — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter season one finalist and longtime UFC veteran Kenny Florian wrote, “Usman with the finish! Continues to get sharper, smarter and deadlier as champ. Wow!”

Usman with the finish! Continues to get sharper, smarter and deadlier as champ. Wow! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) April 25, 2021

UFC 261 Results

Here are the full fight-card results for UFC 261.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal via second-round KO

Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via first-round KO

Valentina Shevchenko def. Jessica Andrade via second-round TKO

Uriah Hall def. Chris Weidman via first-round TKO

Anthony Smith def. Jimmy Crute via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Randy Brown def. Alex Oliveira via first-round submission

Dwight Grant def. Stefan Sekulic via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson via first-round submission

Patrick Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Early Preliminary Card

Danaa Batgerel def. Kevin Natividad via first-round TKO

Kazula Vargas def. Rong Zhu via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Jeffrey Molina def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Na Liang via second-round TKO

