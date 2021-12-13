Charles Oliveira Responds to Conor McGregor’s Challenge [LOOK]

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has responded to Conor McGregor’s fight challenge.

Oliveira is coming off a massive win this weekend, defending his title against No. 1-ranked 155 pounder Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on December 11, 2021. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was “Du Bronx’s” first-ever title defense, and although he was rocked a few times during the opening frame, he utilized his grappling game to control Poirier on the ground for most of the second round. And then in the third, he got “The Diamond’s” back and cinched in a rear-naked choke, tapping out the fan favorite.

With the victory, Oliveira is now on a 10-fight win streak and it appears he’ll be locked in the cage with Justin Gaethje next. But if it’s up to Oliveira, he’d fight McGregor next weekend.

Oliveira’s tweet to McGregor came after the Irishman shared a series of posts aimed at the Brazilian. “So what date am I fighting Oliveira?” McGregor tweeted on December 13, 2021.

So what date am I fighting Oliveira? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

He continued, sharing a Brazilian and Irish flag, as well as the number two. McGregor won the featherweight title by defeating Oliveira’s fellow Brazilian, Jose Aldo, in 2015.

🇮🇪 vs 🇧🇷 2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 13, 2021

“Notorious” also posted a picture of himself wearing a UFC belt while standing in front of a picture of himself holding up the lightweight and featherweight titles. See below:

Well, the third tweet finally got Oliveira’s attention. Du Bronx challenged McGregor to a fight this weekend, stating that he’s still in Las Vegas. “What do you think about this weekend?” Oliveira tweeted. “I’m ready, I’m still in town, and there’s an upcoming event. Let’s go baby.”

What do you think about this weekend? I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby https://t.co/BDbI6SzewF pic.twitter.com/yh51OmPLX4 — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2021

The UFC’s final event of 2021 will be on December 18, 2021. The card, which takes place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, is headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

McGregor Is Not in Fighting Condition, Still Recovering From a Broken Leg

Now, of course, Notorious wouldn’t be cleared to fight next weekend. He suffered a broken leg in July 2021 when he fought Poirier for the third time. They clashed at UFC 264 and in the latter part of the first frame, McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula.

He received surgery on his left the day after and he’s been rehabbing it ever since.

McGregor has been in the weight room, however, frequently posting photos of himself lifting. And according to the Irishman, he currently weighs around 190 pounds, which is 35 pounds heavier than the 155-pound championship weight he’d have to clock in at.

Notorious hopes to begin MMA sparring in April 2022, which means fans could potentially see McGregor inside the Octagon next summer.

