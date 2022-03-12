‘Dips***’ Colby Covington Receives Advice From UFC Rival

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently received advice from his rival, Ben Askren.

Although the two never competed inside the Octagon, they’ve gone back and forth throughout the years. “Funky” retired from mixed martial arts in 2019 and “Chaos” is coming off a big win over Jorge Masvidal earlier this month at UFC 272.

Although Askren is not a fan of Covington’s controversial persona, he gave credit where credit is due. Chaos is one of the best fighters in the world at welterweight, and Askren believes Covington would get “a lot better reception” if he drops the shtick.

Funky recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” about Covington.

“Colby’s good,” Askren said via MMA Fighting. “I don’t really like Colby. I’m going to give Colby some advice and this is actually good advice.

“If Colby wasn’t such a dips***, he fights really hard. There’s nothing to not really like. He comes forward. He works his butt off the whole fight. I think if he just said ‘I’m me, I’m a hard working dude who likes wrestling, came from the Pacific Northwest and I like to fight hard,’ I think he would get a lot better reception.”

Covington’s Challenge to Poirier Was a ‘Great Callout,’ Askren Said

After his hand was raised inside the Octagon on March 5, 2022, Covington proceeded to challenge another one of his former American Top Team training partners. Taking aim at top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, Covington said to Joe Rogan:

“Now onto business, Joe,” Covington said via Essentially Sports. “I just took care of Miami street trash. Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash! Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that j***bel of a wife and bring that little kid… and I’ll see you soon. You’re next!”

Well, Askren believes that was a smart move from Covington.

“Great callout,” Askren said. “I mean obviously they’ve been in the gym, he knows he’s probably really, really likely to win it.

“Poirier’s probably a top 10 name in the UFC at this point given the fact that he’s beaten [Conor] McGregor twice. So huge name, easy win. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Covington Is 0-2 Against Usman, Needs to Earn More High-Profile Wins

Although Chaos is the No. 1-ranked contender at welterweight, he’s been beaten twice by reigning UFC 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. That means Covington will have to stay on the grind should he want to earn another crack at “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“Colby can’t call out anyone above him cause he’s already had two shots at Marty (Kamaru Usman),” Askren said. “Dana [White] said he can get that shot again but it’s going to take a little bit. It’s not going to happen right away.

“So who else are you going to call out? But again, big attention, easy win, that’s what you want.”

