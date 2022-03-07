Kamaru Usman Reacts to Colby Covington Defeating Jorge Masvidal

Reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was in attendance for UFC 272 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, to watch his two former opponents go to war.

Bitter rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal fought during the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went all five rounds, and although Masvidal had some success on the feet and with his defensive wrestling, “Chaos” ultimately controlled most of the fight and was crowned the victor via unanimous decision.

As mentioned, Usman has a history with both 170 pounders, fighting each man twice. “The Nigerian Nightmare” defended his belt against Covington at UFC 244 and UFC 268, winning by fifth-round TKO and unanimous decision, respectively.

Usman and Masvidal met at UFC 251 and UFC 261, and the Nigerian-born combatant beat “Gamebred” via unanimous decision and second-round KO, respectively.

After Covington was declared the winner, Usman gave his take while he was in the crowd. The champion wasn’t surprised by the outcome, and he’s open to possibly fighting Covington “down the line.”

“UFC 272 came to a close as expected,” Usman said to ESPN via MMA Junkie. “I knew that Covington’s wrestling was going to be the big difference. Masvidal had moments in there, but Covington did his thing. So maybe down the line, I smash.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Covington Called Out Dustin Poirier After His UFC 272 Win

After getting his hand raised over his former American Top Team (ATT) training partner and roommate, Covington set his sights on another ex-teammate, Dustin Poirier. Like several other ATT members, Chaos and Poirier’s relationship has degraded over the past few years to the point where they’re now enemies.

And Covington took the chance to challenge “The Diamond” while speaking with Joe Rogan in the middle of the Octagon.

“Now onto business, Joe,” Covington said via Essentially Sports. “I just took care of Miami street trash. Now it’s time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash! Where you at Dustin Poirier, you c***. You said it’s on sight. Name the site, Dustin. Bring that j***bel of a wife and bring that little kid… and I’ll see you soon. You’re next!”

Poirier has never fought above 155 pounds as a professional mixed martial artist, and it’s unclear if he’d take a fight with Covington.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC President Dana White Said Covington Is in a ‘Weird Spot’

Covington is undeniably one of the best welterweight talents in the world, but since he’s lost twice to Usman, he’s in a “weird spot,” according to UFC president Dana White.

And White isn’t sure where I victory over Poirier will take Chaos.

“I don’t know, he’s in a very weird situation having lost to Usman twice,” White said via MMA Fighting. “Usman’s lapping everybody. I don’t know, we’ve got to see what’s next and talk to Colby and see what he really wants to do. You fight Poirier and then what? He has to go in some type of direction whether he’s gonna go to ‘55 and fight at—I don’t know, we gotta talk.”

READ NEXT: Chimaev, Jones React to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 Win: ‘I’m Gonna Kill Him’