Colby Covington Reveals Fight He Wants Next & When

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington failed to capture a UFC belt on Saturday night, losing to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268 on November 6, 2021, at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

But one thing is for certain, “Chaos” plans to work his way back to a title shot, vowing to become a UFC world champions one day.

To get back to a chance at gold, he knows where he wants to start. And that’s to fight his bitter rival Jorge Masvidal early next year.

The two are former training partners who can no longer stand each other. They’ve taken several shots at each other through traditional and social media. Masvidal is currently scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 next month, but Covington believes Masvidal should back out of the fight and take him on instead.

Covington said via Sportskeeda.com:

I will see him again. I am not done with him. I’ll fight whoever it takes to get back there. I think the heated rivalry with me and my old roommate ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal. He should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Scott and we should just run it first quarter of the first part of the year. Let’s do it, that’s a heated rivalry. He’s talked so much s*** in the media and said so many things about me. Look at what happened when he fought Marty, he got dusted… If he goes ahead with that Leon Scott fight, then Hunter Campbell I just pray to you, please don’t cut him after that third loss in a row. Save him around, let me be the one that ends his career.

When Covington walked into the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, he was on crutches with a visible foot injury. Chaos told the media he believes he broke his foot, but only anticipates that he’ll need four to six weeks until it’s healed up.

Usman Said Covington Is the Joe Frazier to His Muhammad Ali

Covington and Usman have shared the Octagon for nearly 10 full rounds in the last couple of years. Although “The Nigerian Nightmare” is 2-0 against Covington, the American has proven to be the UFC champion’s sturdiest foe.

Both fights were all-out wars, with each combatant hurting the other several times throughout the 10 frames.

Usman earned the judges’ nod on Saturday night by unanimous decision, however it was a hard-fought victory. During the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, Usman told the media that he views Covington as the Joe Frazier to Muhammad Ali.

Edwards Will Likely Be Up Next for Usman If He Beats Masvidal

Usman has successfully defended his UFC 170-pound belt five times, holding wins over most of the top 10. Should Edwards get past Masvidal on December 11, 2021, he’ll likely receive the next shot against Usman.

They originally fought in 2015 and The Nigerian Nightmare defeated Edwards by unanimous decision. “Rocky” hasn’t lost a fight since then and is currently on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. Edwards is ranked No. 3 in the division.

