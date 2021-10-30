Best Reactions to Khamzat Chimaev Dominating: ‘This Man Is a Problem’

He’s back and better than ever.

Rising star Khamzat Chimaev returned to the Octagon after over a year hiatus and absolutely dominated a top-15 ranked opponent. “Borz” met Li Jingliang during UFC 267 main card on October 30, 2021.

It was Chimaev’s first fight since his sub-20-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert in September 2020. Chimaev had a tough bout with COVID-19 that left him with lingering effects that derailed his training.

But he returned with a clean bill of health and met “The Leech” in the middle cage. And he only needed 3:16 to choke out Jingliang.

Read on to see some of the top reactions to Chimaev’s win.

Former two-division UFC champ and current color commentator Daniel Cormier wrote: “Sheesh I can’t believe Khamzat has shut 3 people out in the UFC!”

CBS Sports’ Luke Thomas wrote: “Provided he isn’t hiding some training injury, Chimaev could conceivably fight soon. He appears to be quite special.”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote: “Khamzat is back. That was supremely impressive, considering the layoff/the sickness/the retirement/the weight. This man is a problem.”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto wrote: “‘Everybody. I kill everybody. Ahhhhh!’ Effective post fight speech.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter wrote: “In Khamzat Chimaev’s first four UFC fights, he has outlanded his opponents 112-1 in significant strikes.”

Bellator MMA fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner Dillon Danis wrote: “give me khamzat he’s [trash can emoji].”

This story will be updated with more reactions as they come in.

