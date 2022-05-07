Colby Covington Rips Fighter Who Admitted the UFC Star Would Beat Him

Saturday night’s UFC headliner Justin Gaethje gave Colby Covington all the ammunition he needed after saying “Chaos” would beat him in an MMA fight.

Gaethje is fighting Charles Oliveira on May 7 at UFC 274 and should he win, he’ll become the undisputed lightweight champion. “Do Bronx” was supposed to enter the Octagon as reigning champion, however a botched weight cut lost the Brazilian the belt.

“The Highlight” was a recent guest on the Nelk Boy’s “FULL SEND PODCAST” to promote the fighter. And during it, Gaethje admitted that although he severely dislikes Covington, the 170 pounder would beat him in a sanctioned fight.

But, if they met on the streets, Gaethje said Chaos would have “no f****** chance” at winning.

“I think he’s a great fighter,” Gaethje said via BJPenn.com. “But he sucks to watch. But yeah, if I fought him in the cage he’d probably beat me, because of his size and his ability to move forward and to grapple. But in a street fight, there’s no f****** chance. Because in a street fight I’d grab a brick and hit him in the f****** head. Yeah, can’t do that in this sport. There’s rules here. You got rules in this sport and in the street there are no rules. I think the only rule is don’t hit somebody from the back, so I’m definitely on his side when it comes to what happened with Masvidal. I think that was a b**** move. But I like Masvidal more.”

Covington Agreed With Gaethje, Said He’d ‘Beat the Absolute Ever-Living S*** Out’ of ‘Duck Lip Gaethje’

“Chaos” responded to Gaethje’s comments on the “FULL SEND PODCAST.”

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Covington agreed with The Highlight, who he referred to as “Duck Lip Gaethje,” that he would win inside the Octagon.

“We all heard what you said to the Nelk Boys, Gaethje,” Covington said. “And even though you’re dumber than a bag of rocks, at least you’re smart enough to know if we ever get locked into a cage, I’d beat the absolute ever-living s*** out of you, junior.”

Chaos then gave his prediction for Saturday night’s fight in a very Covington-like way, slamming Gaethje and picking Oliveira to win.

“And if you look in the mirror, I guess two mirrors in your case,’ Chaos continued. “One right in front of you, and another over here somewhere for that lazy eye. You look in those mirrors and you get honest again. You know you don’t stand a chance tonight either. That’s why the people are going to steam that Oliveira money line and make their bank accounts great again.”

Gaethje Called Covington ‘Fake’ & a Boring Fighter

During his conversation with the Nelk Boys, Gaethje went in on Covington, accusing him of being “fake” and calling him a boring fighter.

“I would love to punch a hole in that motherf*****’s face,” Gaethe said via BJPenn.com. “So you have respect for how fake one can be? I don’t like him. He talked about Kamaru [Usman’s] family a lot, he was around me one day, we went to a Trump rally and he was respectful, like you say. And right when we left he got on the internet and started talking s***.

So I don’t respect that. If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. And it’s just fake, he’s trying to bring attention to himself. And I get it, like, I make money with my fighting, he makes money with his mouth. If he wanted to make money off his fighting he’d be a broke motherf*****.”