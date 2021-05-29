Rivals Join Forces to Slam ‘B****’ Colby Covington [LOOK]

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington shared some pretty savage words recently about the selection of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and 145-pound contender Brian Ortega as the coaches for the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter” on ESPN+. That led to the two stars joining forces over the weekend to clap right back at “Chaos” for all the trouble.

Ortega started things off on Twitter by calling Covington a “b****” and saying he didn’t even want the TV show gig in the first place, but that he’s glad he took it now because it seems to have left Covington out in the cold.

Ortega posted, “Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even f***en want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got a**ed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it B****”.

Idk why @ColbyCovMMA hating the TUF show was yours bro I didn’t even fucken want it. @GamebredFighter left to fight and you got assed out. My fight fell through and we got the call to get it. I didn’t call anyone bout the show they hit me up. Now I’m glad you ain’t get it Bitch — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 28, 2021

Volanovksi followed that up by suggesting Covington should probably just worry about his own upcoming schedule right now. Covington has only fought once since 2019, though he remains the No. 1-ranked contender at 170.

Volkanovski posted, “@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little b****. You literally play a character to stay relevant.”

@ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) May 29, 2021

Covington Wasn’t Impressed With Selection of Stars

According to MMA Junkie, Covington recently suggested to reporter James Lynch that this season’s coaches on “The Ultimate Fighter” were boring and that they would end up making a “mockery” of the show because of it.

“Yikes,” Covington said. “I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head. You don’t want those two guys as your coaches, as your comeback season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. I mean, there’s just not entertainment factor there, you know?”

Covington said the featherweight stars were “decent” inside the cage, but that they wouldn’t move the needle outside of it.

“Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters, but…There’s no controversy. There’s no drama. There’s no nothing. There’s no storyline. I feel bad for the show. I wish I could’ve come back to the show and give the people what they want,” Covington said.

Of course, all this probably stems from Covington originally being rumored to be coaching the series against friend-turned-rival Jorge Masvidal, but that talk ended after Masvidal scored his desired rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261.

Apparently, though, Covington still isn’t over missing out on the gig, and his words about the fighters that were selected over him have given sudden space for the featherweight enemies to join forces against him.

That probably won’t last. After all, “The Ultimate Fighter” premieres June 1 on ESPN+.

