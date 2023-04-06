Colby Covington’s Title Shot Is Defended By Prominent Ex-UFC Champion

Colby Covington is well deserving of being Leon Edwards’ next UFC welterweight title defense, according to former 185-pound king Robert Whittaker.

Many in the MMA world have taken issue with UFC president Dana White appointing “Chaos” as the division’s next contender, including Edwards himself. However, Whittaker threw his support Covington’s way during a recent episode of FOX Sports’ “Main Event.”

The 170-pound title picture has been stealing headlines since Edwards defended his strap against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 last month. Welterweight stars Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal are paired up for the UFC 287 co-main event this weekend. And should the latter win, a lot has been made about him potentially jumping over Covington and right into a title fight with Edwards considering he and Edwards had a backstage scuffle back in 2019.

“I think that fight between Leon and Masvidal would be great,” Whittaker said. “Everybody has been wanting that fight and I think it’s a good fight for Masvidal. I think that’s a great fight for him. I don’t like him skipping the queue over Colby. I think Colby does deserve it. I know people are saying otherwise, but I think — in my opinion — Colby deserves that shot just because he has put a beating on most people.”

Whittaker Said Covington Is ‘A Bad Fight for Leon’

Covington’s last performance earned him a unanimous decision victory over Masvidal in March 2022. Prior to that, he contended for the belt against then-champion Usman for the second time, but he fell short in November 2021 by a unanimous decision. Whittaker pointed out that MMA math doesn’t work a lot of times, meaning just because Edwards handed Usman back-to-back defeats and “The Nigerian Nightmare” beat Covington twice, doesn’t mean Covington can’t best Edwards.

“The Usman [fights], I think really stylistically, styles do make fights, and Usman and Colby, they just match up,” Whittaker continued. “It’s a hard fight for each other. It’s a hard fight for Colby whereas Masvidal and Leon I think is a good fight for Masvidal.

“But, I think Colby’s a bad fight for Leon. It’s kind of that triangle rock-paper-scissors sort of formula.”

Whittaker Said It Would ‘Make No Sense’ If Masvidal Received a Championship Opportunity Over Covington

Whittaker then said that it would be a “slap in the face” if Masvidal received a title fight over Covington considering Chaos beat “Gamebred” inside the Octagon a year ago.

“Surely Masvidal doesn’t jump Colby because Colby beat Masvidal,” Whittaker said. “It makes no sense in any way. In any way. I’ve seen crazier things, but that would be a big slap in the face.”

Even though Masvidal currently sits outside of the welterweight top 10, he’s undeniably one of the biggest stars in the sport. Further, he punched Edwards several times backstage at a UFC London event in 2019 — something Rocky has been champing at the bit to rectify. But first, Gamebred must end his three-fight losing streak by stopping the No. 5-ranked Burns’ momentum.

UFC 287 goes down on April 8 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.