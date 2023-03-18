Colby Covington Finally Breaks Silence on Returning to the UFC

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is ready to get back inside the Octagon. But, he’ll wait until the right opportunity presents itself.

“Chaos” was in London, England for the UFC 286 170-pound title clash between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Kamaru Usman. He came to the UK to weigh in as the backup fighter for the contest, and he made championship weight on Friday.

However, he wasn’t needed as both halves of the headliner were successful on the scale as well. Covington went to the event on Saturday and he spoke with the media backstage before heading out to the arena to spectate the card. He said that he was ready to step in at a moment’s notice if UFC president Dana White needed him.

If not, he said he was ready to work with the promotion to find the “biggest and best fight that makes sense.”

“As you can see, I came here on a day’s notice to fight for a world title against one of these schmucks that are fighting tonight,” Covington said. “Either one of them. So, I’m ready to fight tomorrow, I was ready to fight yesterday. I’ll be ready to fight whenever. It’s up to the UFC

“You know, this is not a game. This is a business. We’re hear to make money. We’re here to draw money and make this company money. So, whenever we can come up with the biggest and best fight that makes sense for this business, then we’ll come back and I’ll come out and play.”

Covington hasn’t competed for a year. He last fought in March 2022 when he beat his bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal, in the main event of UFC 272 via unanimous decision. A few weeks later, Masvidal was arrested in Miami, Florida after Covington accused him of punching him outside a restaurant. Fans hadn’t heard much from Covington since then, and they are still currently locked in a lawsuit.

Michael Bisping & Daniel Cormier Have Back & Forth About Covington During the UFC 286 Broadcast

As women’s flyweights Jennifer Maia and Casey O’Neill sat in their respective corners between the second and third rounds of their UFC 286 clash, attending fight fans erupted as Covington walked into the O2 Arena, as pointed out by UFC play-by-play man Jon Anik.

“That pop between rounds, Colby Covington getting the crowd going,” Anik said. “If you wondered to his star power, he walked out — it was the loudest this place has been all night.”

Anik pointing out Covington’s presence at the event then prompted UFC champions-turned-commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping to have a back-and-forth about Chaos.

“He is a star,” Cormier said.

“Listen, fair play to Colby Covington,” Bisping said. “And any fighter that flies in to be the backup fighter. It’s not an easy thing to do and it requires a lot of mental toughness.”

Then, “DC” interjected by sharing that top-ranked welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently called Covington a “coward” and accused him of turning down a fight with him at UFC 286 in favor of being the replacement fighter for the championship tilt.

“Belal’s been on him all day,” Cormier said.

“So, I’m giving Colby mega props and you’re kind of calling him a coward?” Bisping responded.

“No, I’m not calling him a coward,” DC said. “Belal said today, ‘Hey, I wanted to fight here against him. It was offered, and he chose to be a backup fighter instead.’ But, who knows what’s true. These are just fighters talking. Maybe Colby said yes, and then they said no. He said, she said.”