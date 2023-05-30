Conor McGregor Lays Out UFC Action Plan Moving Forward

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is tired of his inconsistency and he hopes to compete three or four times a year moving forward.

In an interview with UFC’s Megan Olivi published on May 30, “Notorious” shared that he’s clamoring to get back inside the Octagon. He hasn’t competed since July 2020 when he broke his leg fighting Dustin Poirier. Fast forward nearly three years and he’s been linked to Michael Chandler for a comeback bout later this year. The two combatants coached opposite each other on “The Ultimate Fighter — which premieres on May 30 via ESPN and ESPN+ — and it’s expected that their fight date will be announced while the series airs.

And if McGregor gets his way, he’ll dispose of “Iron” and then take on a busy MMA schedule.

“Megan, one is not [enough] — I want four, three [or four],” McGregor said about the number of times he wants to fight per year. “If we can get to where we need to get to, three or four a year is perfect. One is madness. And it’s been one, one, one on then one year off, one on then one year off. And then obviously with the leg, it’s been a bit longer. It is what it is.

“Amen. Amen in ancient Hebrew translates to ‘so be it.’ In other words, amen — so be it. God has it. It’s God’s plan. So, I’m happy where I’m at. I’m going to keep doing my thing. Keep training, keep getting better. Keep focusing on what I can do. And then sooner or later, if that’s what the focus is on what you can do, sooner or later you’re going to be able to do everything. So that’s kind of where I’m at right now. I’m in a great spot.”

Conor McGregor Said His Comeback Will Be ‘Greatest Return in Combat Sports’

Considering McGregor is the biggest star mixed martial arts has ever produced, and he’s coming off a brutal injury, the Irishman believes that his performance inside the cage against Chandler will be marked in the history books.

“You know, not only just the return, Megan,” McGregor said, “the greatest return in combat sports. I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that’s what I’m aiming for. I’m aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off. So, I’m excited for that and motivated for it — steady, making my way towards it.”

Conor McGregor Is Looking to Make a ‘Run,’ But Hasn’t Publicly Committed to a Weight Class

Notorious has put on noticeable muscle mass during his time away from the sport. So, even though he’s the promotion’s former lightweight and featherweight champion, nowadays he’s looking like a welterweight.

Still, McGregor didn’t commit to a weight division when speaking with Olivi. He said that lightweight was still an option, and he even expressed interest in battling current 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski. Chandler has said on several occasions that he’ll meet the Irishman at whatever weight he chooses.

“What do I hope for in this world, Megan?” McGregor continued. “I hope for 100 more fights. I hope for consistency. I hope for a run. I’ve had this on off, on off, for the last while. I just want to get this nice consistency going. And I’m hoping now when I come back this is where it’s at.”

Including his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor has only competed six times since becoming the UFC’s first-ever simultaneous two-division champion in 2016.