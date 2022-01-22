‘Genuinely Concerned’: Star Shares Worry About UFC & Conor McGregor

A top-ranked UFC fighter recently shared his worry that the promotion will grant Conor McGregor a title shot over him.

After UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 last month, McGregor took to Twitter to challenge The Brazilian. “Notorious” is currently rehabilitating the leg break he suffered during his trilogy match with Poirier in July 2021, however McGregor has made it clear that he plans to return to the Octagon this year.

McGregor is undeniably the biggest star in mixed martial arts and some believe that the UFC may grant Notorious an instant-title fight even though he’s 0-2 in his last two contests.

While speaking with The Schmo, No. 3-ranked 155 pounder Beneil Dariush spoke of his concern as well. Oliveira versus Justin Gaethje is the likely next lightweight title fight, and after that, Dariush believes the UFC could match the winner up with McGregor.

“Honestly, I still think it might happen,” Dariush said. “We were actually genuinely concerned. We were like, this is going to be a joke. We’re going to get pushed back to 2023. So, I hope it doesn’t happen. I mean, if Charles wins or Justin wins, [and] they’re like, ‘I deserve a money fight,’ they might try to pull off that crap again. We’ll see. I hope not.”

Dariush, who is on a seven-fight win streak, is set to fight No. 4-ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev on February 26, 2022. It’s widely perceived that the victor will be the rightful next contender to challenge the winner of Oliveira versus Gaethje.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Makhachev Is Heralded as the ‘Next Khabib Nurmagomedov’

With a deadly ground game and an equally devastating striking tool kit, Makhachev is viewed as the “next Khabib Nurmagomedov.” Makhachev and the former UFC lightweight champion are close friends and training partners, and with “The Eagle” retired, the Dagestani is carrying the torch at 155 pounds.

The 21-1 fighter has won his last nine fights in a row, defeating the likes of Tony Ferguson, Thiago Moises and Drew Dober. Dariush knows what he’s getting into with Makhachev, and it excites him.

“I think the hype is real,” Dariush said to The Schmo. “I really don’t think he has any holes in his game. And that’s the exciting thing. I’m going to have to go in there and punch some holes in his game. That’s the only way to beat this guy.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dariush Hasn’t Lost Since 2018, Holds 13 Finishes

Dariush is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt with a complete mixed martial arts game. He boasts a professional MMA record of 21-4-1, beating names like Ferguson, Carlos Diego Ferreira and Michael Johnson.

Thirteen of his wins have come via finish, eight by submission and five by KO/TKO. As mentioned, he’s on a seven-fight wins streak and he hasn’t tasted defeat since 2018.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Rip Dustin Poirier for Losing at UFC 269