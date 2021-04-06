UFC’s Conor McGregor: ‘I Will Take This Approach’

On Monday, April 5, Irish superstar Conor McGregor celebrated eight years since stepping on the scale for his UFC debut in 2013. “Notorious” scored a first-round TKO victory over Marcus Brimage the following day during their featherweight contest.

The official UFC Europe Twitter page shared a video clip of McGregor’s first experience weighing-in as a UFC fighter:

#OnThisDay in 2013: @TheNotoriousMMA stepped on the UFC scales for the first time ahead of his debut! 📺 Watch more on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/BEnbJroic3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 5, 2021

In a series of tweets on Monday, McGregor spoke about the occasion and how he will utilize the same sort of training methods that made him successful at 145-pounds to defeat Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match on July 10.

“Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut,” McGregor wrote. “What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition. This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event. Rare company! Proper Twelve baby! All day!”

Today in 2013 I weighed in for my UFC debut. What a journey! It would become my 12th KO in MMA competition. Dustin Poirier would then become my 12th first round KO in MMA competition.

This next fight will be my 12th UFC main event.

Rare company!

Proper Twelve baby! All day! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

“My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out,” Notorious tweeted. “I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat.”

My ufc debut I found out 9 weeks out. I took a week to get right from not training/partying, and then 8 weeks out I moved to my sisters apt which was close to the gym. I woke up, trained, walked back to apartment, ate my meals and rested, trained again, back to apt, sleep, repeat — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

“Double skills work,” he wrote. “I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday. I will take this approach again for my comeback fight. I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ.”

Double skills work. I also didn’t take rest days unless I absolutely had to. Not one. Not even a Sunday.

I will take this approach again for my comeback fight.

I didn’t become ufc champ champ with this method but I did become ufc 145 champion. Also the cage warrior champ champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2021

McGregor & Poirier Are 1-1, Will Settle the Score on July 10 at UFC 254, According to the Irishman

On April 2, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Poirier had signed the bout agreement for a trilogy fight with Notorious.

“The fight is booked!” McGregor wrote the next day. “July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely f****** destroy! #BilliStrut.”

After fighting twice, McGregor and Poirier are 1-1 with both winning via TKO. As McGregor noted in a tweet above, he defeated “The Diamond” in 2014 via first-round finish at featherweight. Then, the two rematched over six years later in January at lightweight. The fight went entirely different, with Poirier defeating the Irishman via second-round TKO.

The Winner of the Trilogy Could Also Earn a Lightweight Title Shot

McGregor and Poirier appear to be set to fight for a third time on July 10 at UFC 264 in what will likely be a five-round lightweight main event. The winner of the contest will not only win the rivalry but likely earn a title shot against the lightweight champion.

The vacant 155-pound belt is on the line at UFC 262 on May 15, with Charles Oliveira taking on Michael Chandler. The belt was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired in October after defending the belt at UFC 254.

