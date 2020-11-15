Conor McGregor Accepts New Challenge: ‘I’m In For Sure’

On Saturday night, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos defeated No. 7 ranked lightweight Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Vegas 14. The two fighters went all five rounds and “RDA” took the victory by split decision.

The contest was an exciting affair and earned Fight of the Night honors.

It was RDA’s first fight in the lightweight division in almost four years and by taking out the No. 7 ranked lightweight, he has firmly reinstated himself at the top of the division. And dos Anjos has a massive name in mind for his next fight.

During his post-fight interview with UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, dos Anjos called out Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor.

After winning at UFC 254 in October, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring from the sport. If he truly hangs up his gloves, the division will be “wide open,” according to RDA.

Dos Anjos believes the fight with Notorious makes sense as he and McGregor are the only former undisputed lightweight champions in the top 15 of the division.

“At 36 years old, tonight was my 30th UFC appearance,” dos Anjos said. “I think if Khabib is really retired, it would leave the division wide open and if you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, me and Conor are the only really champions in the division. Everybody else [are] interim champion. So I think if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make.”

"If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open… I think me and Conor is the fight to make."@RdosAnjosMMA reiterates his desire to fight @TheNotoriousMMA after returning to lightweight with a win at #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/73Wj03Jhpo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 15, 2020

McGregor Accepted RDA’s Challenge, Says Dustin Poirier Is First

Later in the night, “Notorious” responded to RDA’s callout, answering on Twitter. He wrote, “Respect to both men for making this fight and event happen tonight. Good fight! I’m in for sure.”

McGregor has been linked to a match with No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier. The all-but-confirmed fight would take place on January 23, 2021. After accepting RDA’s challenge, McGregor shared photos of a faceoff between him and dos Anjos.

The two fighters were supposed to compete at UFC 197 in the lightweight division. At the time, Notorious was the featherweight champion and RDA was the lightweight champion. However, RDA pulled out of the fight due to injury and was replaced by Nate Diaz. The two have never been officially scheduled for another bout.

McGregor wrote, “Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol. Look at Dana hahahah Vintage MMA entertainment. El Chap!”

Dos Anjos Earned His 30th Professional Victory on Saturday

RDA utilized his grappling prowess against Felder to pick up the victory on Saturday night. With the win, dos Anjos earned his 30th professional mixed martial arts victory.

He is 30-14 in his career, with five wins coming via KO or TKO, 10 by submission and 15 by decision.

