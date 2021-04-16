Conor McGregor Challenges UFC: ‘Currently in Creation’

There’s a lot on the line for Conor McGregor in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier this summer and the Irishman appears ready to up the stakes even more.

McGregor was the first-ever UFC champion to simultaneously hold two divisional titles in the promotion, the lightweight and featherweight belts. And even though he doesn’t have a title right now, he seemingly wants to compete for two more belts on July 10 at UFC 264.

In a tweet on Friday, McGregor challenged the UFC to have two belts up for grabs against “The Diamond.”

According to “Notorious,” he is currently creating the “McGregor Belt.” And he also plans to have another title, the “Richest Motherf*****” belt.

On Friday, McGregor tweeted, “Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two. We’ve got ‘The McGregor Belt’ currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new ‘RMF’ belt. ‘The Richest Motherf***** Belt’. This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use.”

“Notorious” then followed up the tweet by writing, “Secretary, get me Harry Winston on the phone.” Winston was a famed American jeweler and founder of his own jewelry company.

McGregor is scheduled to fight Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the third time that these two fighters meet, splitting their first two bouts 1-1.

UFC 264 Sold Out In ‘Seconds,’ According to UFC President Dana White

The fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, will finally allow fans back into sporting events. And the UFC is taking full advantage of it, hosting McGregor vs. Poirier 3 there on July 10. And according to UFC president Dana White, the event sold out in seconds with 20,800 fans attending the show.

The day White announced the sellout, April 16, also happened to be Notorious’ 10th-year anniversary of his four-second KO of Paddy Doherty.

Responding to White’s news, McGregor wrote, “Wow! I just beat this time in selling out the T-mobile arena! 20,800 fans jam packed! Sold out in seconds! On the 10year anniversary of my fastest one punch KO in professional Mixed Martial Arts! Still One of the fastest in Professional Mixed Martial Arts history. 3.5 seconds.”

UFC 264 Will Host the Third Meeting Between Poirier & McGregor

McGregor and Poirier have met twice inside the UFC’s Octagon. They first fought in 2014 when they were competing in the featherweight division. Their contest was held during the main card of UFC 178 and Notorious won the fight via first-round TKO.

Over six years later, the two rematched at lightweight. Poirier vs. McGregor 2 headlined UFC 257 in January of this year and The Diamond evened the score, taking out McGregor in the second round by TKO.

UFC 264 will decide the outcome of this rivalry and the winner will likely receive a 155-pound title shot against the winner of UFC 262’s Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

