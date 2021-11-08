Conor McGregor Accepts Fight Challenge: ‘Down at Some Stage’

Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor is “down at some stage” to fight a fellow ranked UFC lightweight.

In the opening fight of UFC 268’s main card at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6, 2021, No. 2-ranked 155-pound fighter Justin Gaethje took on No. 4 Michael Chandler. It was an absolute war for three rounds with both men battering and bruising the other with their patented powerful strikes.

In the end, Gaethje earned the judges’ nod via unanimous decision. “The Highlight” is now prepared to wait and challenge the winner of next month’s lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and No. 1 Dustin Poirier.

On the other hand, Chandler plans to return in 2022, and “Iron” shared on Monday, November 8, 2021, that he hopes it’s against McGregor. Posting an edited image of himself and McGregor facing off, Chandler tweeted, “2022.” See below:

A little while later, “Notorious” responded to the former Bellator lightweight champion. The Irishman showed interest in the fight and also congratulated on Chandler’s “Fight of the Night” with Gaethje.

“I’m down at some stage for sure,” McGregor tweeted. “Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!”

McGregor is currently rehabilitating the leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

“Thank you sir,” Chandler responded. “It would be my pleasure. See you soon.”

Chandler Has Lost His Last 2 Fights in a Row

Chandler is now 1-2 since moving over to the UFC from Bellator last year. He made his debut in January 2021, finishing Dan Hooker in the first round by TKO. He fought for the vacant 155-pound belt in May 2021 against Oliveira, and although he dominated the Brazilian in the first round, he was caught in the second and finished by TKO.

Now with the defeat to Gaethje, Chandler is on his first two-fight losing skid since 2014.

However, considering how entertaining all of Iron’s fights have been inside the Octagon, his stock remains high and he’ll likely receive another high-profile match next.

UFC 268 Fight Card Results

Gaethje vs. Chandler may have won Fight of the Night honors, but there were several instant-classic fights that took place at UFC 268. Both welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and strawweight champ Rose Namajunas retained their titles by narrow decisions.

Also during the main card, Marlon “Chito” Vera earned the biggest victory of his career by knocking out ex-UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, and Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo put on an epic clash.

See the UFC 268 results below:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 46-46)

Rose Namajunas def. Zhang Weili via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via third-round KO (front kick)

Shane Burgos def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailidis second-round TKO (flying knee and punches)

Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta via first-round TKO (punches)

Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes via first-round TKO (punches)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan via second-round TKO (elbows)

Early Preliminary Card

Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via first-round KO (punches)

Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via second-round TKO (spinning wheel kick and punches)

Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

