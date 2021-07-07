Several UFC Stars Predict Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

One of the most anticipated trilogy fights in UFC history is almost here and some of the biggest names from the promotion have weighed in with their predictions.

In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, No. 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier will meet No. 5 Conor McGregor in the middle of the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor and Poirier are 1-1 against each other heading into their third clash, with “Notorious” winning the first affair in 2014 at featherweight and Poirier earning the victory in January 2021 at 155 pounds.

The third fight will be contested at 155 pounds with the winner likely receiving a shot at the lightweight strap.

Continue reading to see how some major names have predicted the outcome between McGregor and “The Diamond.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defended his belt against both McGregor and Poirier, sees McGregor possibly getting a first-round KO, and if that doesn’t happen, Poirier will win the match.

“It’s the same thing as the previous fight,” Nurmagomedov said to UFC Russia via Gimme Sport. “If it’s a first round finish, I’d back Conor. From the second and further, then Dustin wins.”

Georges St-Pierre

Former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre believes the Irishman will get his hand raised at UFC 264.

“I think McGregor is very good in rematches, and I think he’s going to have the victory,” St-Pierre said in a recent Tristar Gym YouTube video via MMA Junkie. “I think he’s probably going to win in the second round. A knockout.”

Henry Cejudo

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is taking Poirier in the trilogy.

“It’s not going to go good for Conor in my eyes,” Cejudo on the Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast via Middle Easy. “I think it’s going to go the same way. Poirier is going to stop him again because he lost his groove. His icebox got wet, like that Chris Brown song. That was a part of the swagger, when you lose that, you can come back to it, but it’s not the same for the other person.

“It may be the same to you, but it’s not going to be the same for the opponent. I think they’ll fight the third round, but Poirier is going to stop him again. I don’t know how. It might be the kicks again or might be hands.”

Michael Chandler

Recently UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler thinks Notorious has the edge over Poirier.

“I think Conor has the slight edge cause you always gotta give the edge to Conor, specially if Conor comes out with the ‘no more Mr. Nice guy’ attitude,” Chandler said via SportsKeeda. “Conor can get into Poirier’s head a little bit. But it all remains to be seen. Either way I’m gonna take my competitor hat off, put my fan hat on and be sitting there cage side watching both of them. And then jump up into the cage and call someone out.”

Tyson Fury

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury also gave his thoughts. And he is backing McGregor.

“My prediction for the McGregor-Poirier fight is that I think McGregor will win this time,” Fury told the UFC via MMA Junkie. “I think he’s trained hard, and he’s got it all to prove. It will be a great event and one to watch. Tune in.”

Colby Covington

No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington has major bad blood with Poirier, however he’s picking The Diamond to get his hand raised.

“Yeah, he’ll probably beat Conor again,” Covington said via MMA Fighting. “But, I mean, what is that saying?

“You’re beating a guy that has no motivation left in the sport. And I love Conor. He’s had a great career, done great things in the sport, but you’re time’s up, too. It’s obvious that you’re not training every day, it’s obvious you’re not working on your craft, it’s obvious you’re working on other business deals to line your pockets and pad your bank account.

“It’s just not the same hungry Conor from a couple of years ago. It’s a different Conor towards the end of his journey and it’s not saying much to beat him anymore.”

