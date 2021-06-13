Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]

One of the biggest superstars in UFC history finally made his return to the Octagon on Saturday night.

Longtime fighting veteran Nate Diaz fought in a featured five-round bout against No. 3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. “Rocky” ended up being as formidable of an opponent as many analysts and fans predicted, defeating Diaz via unanimous decision.

However, there wasn’t a lack of drama at the end of the fight. Diaz rocked Edwards in the latter part of the fifth round, nearly finishing the Englishman. He couldn’t secure the finish and Rocky won on points.

Keep reading to see how several notable fighters reacted to the bout.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Jake Paul, Frank Mir & Others React to Diaz vs. Edwards

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, who has expressed interest in boxing Diaz, tweeted, “I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout [Tyron] Woodley.”

I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 13, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir wrote, “Win, lose or draw there is only ONE @NateDiaz209 #UFC263.”

Win, lose or draw there is only ONE @NateDiaz209 #UFC263 — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) June 13, 2021

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns wrote, “Wow I think Leon just lost the title shot to Colby just cause how the fight ended #UFC263.”

Wow I think Leon just lost the title shot to Colby just cause how the fight ended 🤷🏾‍♂️ #UFC263 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 13, 2021

Top UFC women’s featherweight Megan Anderson wrote, “What an insane last 60sec of a fight!!! Diaz almost capitalized at the end but Edwards with a phenomenal performance and showed so much heart! Gotta think he gets a title shot now being on a 9 fight W streak! #UFC263.”

What an insane last 60sec of a fight!!! Diaz almost capitalized at the end but Edwards with a phenomenal performance and showed so much heart! Gotta think he gets a title shot now being on a 9 fight W streak! #UFC263 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 13, 2021

UFC veteran Yancy Medeiros wrote, “It’s WAR TILL THE END.. @NateDiaz209 your stock NEVER GOES DOWN #RealFighter #ufc263.”

Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis wrote, “Leon Edwards couldn’t finish a hooker with 100 bucks in a whore house.”

Leon Edwards couldn’t finish a hooker with 100 bucks in a whore house 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 13, 2021

UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann wrote, “I think if Diaz would have jumped on him, fight would have been over #ufc263.”

I think if Diaz would have jumped on him, fight would have been over #ufc263 — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) June 13, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

UFC 263 Full Fight Card Results

Here are the UFC 263 fight card results below:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo via third-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Leon Edwards def. Nate Diaz via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–46)

Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

Paul Craig def. Jamahal Hill via first-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell def. Drew Dober via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Eryk Anders def. Darren Stewart via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Joanne Calderwood via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Movsar Evloev def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)

Early Preliminary Card

Pannie Kianzad def. Alexis Davis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 29-28)

Terrance McKinney def. Matt Frevola via first-round KO

Steven Peterson def. Chase Hooper via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Fares Ziam def. Luigi Vendramini via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Carlos Felipe def. Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

READ NEXT: Best Reactions to Charles Oliveira’s Epic UFC 262 Comeback