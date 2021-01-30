MMA’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor made his return to the UFC’s Octagon on January 23, however things did not go as planned for the Irishman. He took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 and was defeated by second-round TKO.

Poirier utilized brutal calf kicks to deaden the leg of “Notorious,” and then he caught McGregor with his boxing. A lot has been made about McGregor’s performance at UFC 257, including his lack of preparation for calf kicks. And after seeing the fight, one UFC champion had a harsh opinion of McGregor.

Petr Yan is the UFC’s bantamweight champion, winning the strap in July 2020 by defeating former featherweight king Jose Aldo by fifth-round TKO.

“No Mercy” is set to make his first title defense. The Russian is scheduled to take on No. 1 ranked bantamweight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 on March 6. The two were supposed to compete at UFC 256 in December 2020, however the promotion rescheduled the bout after Yan pulled out due to personal reasons.

During a recent interview with Fanatics View’s James Lynch, Yan gave his reaction to the Irishman’s loss at UFC 257. He got straight to the point, saying via a translator, “Yeah, I saw that Conor became fat and old.”

Watch the full interview below:

VideoVideo related to conor mcgregor ‘became fat & old,’ ufc champ says 2021-01-29T20:46:55-05:00

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Challenges UFC Star: ‘Training to Whoop Your A**’