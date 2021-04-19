Conor McGregor Hints at UFC Departure With Cryptic Tweet [LOOK]

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is the biggest name in the UFC and he dropped a cryptic tweet on Monday hinting at a possible departure from the promotion in the future.

The tweet came after “Notorious” shared a link to his McGregor FAST gloves for mixed martial arts.

A fan tweeted to McGregor, saying that renowned boxing and MMA trainer Trevor Wittman has designed gloves to help decrease the chance of eye pokes in the cage. They also claimed that the UFC wants their own glove.

“UFC want the gloves to themselves,” they wrote. “A lot of good glove designers like Trevor Wittman don’t want the gloves tied to one organisation, they want they them to be available to everyone.”

McGregor then replied to the fan, “But Trevor wittman has never fought MMA tho? You need guys with real experience. Case in point the king of this s***. Me.”

Then, McGregor proclaimed: “And F*** other organisations. I’m with the UFC.”

He then followed up that tweet with a cryptic statement: “For now anyway.”

McGregor Has Been With the Promotion Since 2013, Fighting 13 Times Thus Far

McGregor has been a mainstay of the UFC for nearly eight years, fighting 13 times between 2013 and 2021. Notorious debuted in the promotion at featherweight, the division where he would leave his biggest mark. McGregor is undefeated at 145-pounds in the UFC, winning all seven of his contests.

He defeated Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier and Dennis Siver en route to a title fight with Jose Aldo. Notorious had to settle on an interim title fight, however, as Aldo pulled out due to injury. He fought and defeated Chad Mendes in 2015, and then went on to unify the title against Aldo later that year.

His championship-winning performance against Aldo would mark the last time McGregor competed at featherweight. Fighting six times since then, McGregor has fought at both lightweight and welterweight three times. During the six-bout stint, he won the lightweight title by taking out Eddie Alvarez.

In his most recent outing, McGregor fought at 155-pounds for the first time since October 2018, rematching Poirier. Things did not go Notorious’ way, losing to “The Diamond” via second-round TKO. They are now scheduled for a trilogy fight, taking place at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor Has Shown Interest in Boxing, Unclear If He Would Fight in Another MMA Promotion

At this point in time, it’s unclear if Notorious has ever considered fighting for another MMA promotion besides the UFC. However, he has shown a lot of interest in a second boxing. With the UFC’s blessing and co-promotion, McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017 in what was Notorious’ first-ever professional boxing fight.

He lost via 10th-round TKO.

Notorious has mentioned a bout with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao many times. But McGregor’s loss to Poirier in January seemingly derailed the bout, for now anyway.

