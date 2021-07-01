Fans Fear Conor McGregor Has Infection Leading Into UFC 264 [LOOK]

Some fight fans have become worried that Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor has contracted a staph infection leading into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor and Poirier will meet at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Speculation arose of a staph infection after “Notorious” posted a picture of himself on June 29, 2021, flexing while shirtless on a bike. Near his left elbow, McGregor has what appears to be a red mark which could be attributed to some sort of infection.

As pointed out by some fans, it could also be a mark or scrape from throwing elbows or wrestling on a mat. First, here is the Instagram post McGregor put out on Tuesday:

The Twitter account @chimaevsmash posted a zoomed-in shot of Notorious’ elbow, questioning if it’s staph or not. See below:

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]