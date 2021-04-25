Conor McGregor & Jake Paul Spar on Social Media [LOOK]

YouTuber Jake Paul has made it clear that his main goal in boxing is to fight Conor McGregor. “The Problem Child” told the media ahead of his match with Ben Askren last week that he hopes to box “Notorious” within the next two years.

Paul was once again in the headlines by inserting himself into the MMA community, showing up to UFC 261 on Saturday night and getting into a verbal spat with former two-division champ Daniel Cormier.

On Sunday morning, McGregor seemingly took a jab at Paul, calling him a blogger and saying high-level MMA is better than what “The Problem Child” has been doing in the ring. Paul has boxed three times with a professional license. Most recently, he finished Askren in the first round by TKO.

“UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing,” McGregor tweeted.

Then, Paul responded to McGregor’s tweet, taking a shot at the Irishman’s whiskey, Proper No. 12. “Jack Daniels > Proper 12,” The Problem Child wrote.

Justin Gaethje Also Tweeted at McGregor on Sunday Morning

McGregor was very active on Twitter on Sunday. Notorious tweeted about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who defended his belt at UFC 261 on Saturday night by knocking out Jorge Masvidal.

“Usman even copying my shots now,” McGregor wrote, sharing a video of his second fight with Dustin Poirier. “Am I to fight this guy at some stage? I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon.”

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

“The crowd has me salivating like a dog,” Notorious continued.

Then, McGregor claimed he would move up to 170 pounds next year and attempt to earn his third divisional belt. “I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha ‘cos any one of these fools can get it’ – usman.”

Then, No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje took aim at McGregor. He trains with Usman and was inside the Octagon Saturday night celebrating with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“Dooooo it. All bark @USMAN84kg will f****** kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets.”

Paul Defeated Askren Last Weekend, Several MMA Stars Challenged Him

Paul is one of the biggest stars in combat sports right now. He knocked out former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren last weekend during their Triller Fight Club main event.

After that, several fighters challenged The Problem Child to a boxing match. The list includes UFC welterweight Mike Perry, UFC legend BJ Penn, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and longtime fighting veteran Phil Baroni.

Paul has yet to reveal who is targeting for his next opponent.

