Jake Paul Confronted at UFC 261: ‘I’ll Slap Him!’

Jake Paul invaded UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and UFC superstar Daniel Cormier immediately threatened the YouTuber upon seeing him.

You can see a picture of the confrontation below.

A fired-up Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/rj4MrjRChf — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) April 25, 2021

A fan also captured some video of the action.

Daniel Cormier wanted all the smoke from Jake Paul tonight #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/eWIyckaht8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Cormier noted Paul’s appearance at the card during the ESPN telecast of the preliminary action.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan said, “I finally figured out what they’re chanting. They’re saying ‘F*** Jake Paul’. That’s what they’re yelling out.”

Cormier replied, “I swear to God, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him. I said ‘don’t play with me’. Because I’ll smack you…”.

Rogan replied, “You saw him?”

Cormier confirmed, “He’s right there. I’ll slap him. I don’t play those games, Joe.”

It wasn’t shown on the telecast by ESPN, but Rogan apparently saw Paul.

“Oh. I know you don’t play those games,” Rogan replied.

You can see Paul sitting with ex-NFL star Antonio Brown below. Paul’s celebrity entourage included Brown, Jonathan Cheban, and Adam Weitsman.

Not only did Paul have to endure getting threatened onsite by former UFC “champ champ” Cormier, but he also had to listen to the crowd chant their displeasure with him being there for the rest of the card.

“F*** Jake Paul! F*** Jake Paul!” the crowd chanted throughout the night.

Paul Demands Money From UFC Boss

Paul appears to have invaded UFC 261 in an effort to collect on that infamous bet between him and UFC president Dana White. Paul posted on Instagram, “Where is my money @danawhite?”.

His previous post also called out White for his prediction about Paul’s recent boxing match against ex-UFC star Ben Askren. Paul stopped Askren in just one round.

Now, the fastest rising combat sports superstar in the sport is looking for more UFC stars to fight inside a boxing ring, and he’s apparently brave enough to show up onsite to demand it.

That, or he just wants the money he believes White owes him for knocking Askren out.

Paul Asks: ‘Are You Dana White or Dana Welcher?’

Paul’s recent Instagram stories suggest he’s there to collect from White.

White had previously revealed during a podcast interview with Mike Tyson and Zab Judah on “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson” that he would be willing to place a $1 million bet on Askren to beat Paul in a boxing match. Snoop Dogg subsequently asked White to “put his money where his mouth is” and make the bet for real, as did Paul and Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh.

In fact, Snoop Dogg wanted White to double that bet.

But White never accepted it, and he revealed after Paul stopped Askren more about why he didn’t make the bet.

“Let me make it clear right here to everybody,” White told Yahoo’s Kevin Iole. “I have never made an illegal bet ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody,” White said.

Essentially, White told Iole and other reporters after the fight that he never would have made an illegal bet and that he could have gotten better odds backing Askren over Paul on the legal betting market in Nevada anyway, so he just would have done that had he wanted to put money on the fight.

That hasn’t kept Paul and Snoop Dogg from thinking they’re owed though.

You can watch Paul’s Instagram stories below.

Jake Paul’s IG stories indicate he’s there to collect his money from Dana White… pic.twitter.com/rEar63NHCT — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) April 25, 2021

In those videos, Paul explains to his brother Logan Paul why he thinks he’s owed the money. The caption of that video is “time to collect”.

Another video shows White taking to Tyson and Judah on that podcast. Paul’s caption on the video is “today’s a good day to collect”.

Later, Paul posts clips of his short fight against Askren. The caption says, “Don’t worry @snoopdogg imma get our money”.

The final video has a caption that asks the following to the UFC boss.

“Are you Dana White or Dana Welcher?”

