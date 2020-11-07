Conor McGregor Surpasses Khabib & Jones in UFC Rankings [LOOK]

Some members of the MMA community were scratching their heads on Saturday after checking the official UFC rankings. Recently, the male pound-for-pound list has been a point of contention for fans and analysts as a debate has raged about who should be ranked No 1, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“Bones” had long held the No. 1 spot with his impressive tenure, however after dominating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, Nurmagomedov (29-0) was elevated to the top of the list, dropping Jones down to No. 2.

However, on Saturday, the UFC’s rankings seemingly glitched and a new fighter was placed No. 1 — former lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor was sitting on top of the list. Although “Notorious” was the first simultaneous two-division champion and has a stellar record of 22-4, he was ranked No. 11 before Saturday. He is 1-1 in his last two bouts, losing to Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and defeating Donald Cerrone in January 2019.

The ranking change is most likely a glitch and you can see it below:

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Star Corrects Dana White: ‘I Did Not Say That’