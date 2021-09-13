Conor McGregor Physically Feuds With Famous Rapper: Report

Well, former UFC double champ Conor McGregor is barely back on both his feet and he has already gotten into an in-person confrontation with another celebrity, according to a report from TMZ.

Alongside his wife Dee Devlin, the Irishman attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Barclays Center in New York City.

And as seen in some photos released from The Shade Room, “Notorious” got into a heated argument with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. As per the report from TMZ, a source close to the situation explained that McGregor asked “MGK” for a photo during the event but was denied by the musical artist.

“That apparently escalated into him pushing Conor, whom we’re told stumbled back and spilled his drink,” the outlet wrote.

After he “collected himself,” McGregor “chucked” his drink at Kelly, and then confrontation was broken up by their teams, TMZ reported.

Took a look below at the pictures of McGregor and MGK feuding on the red carpet:

Not Conor McGregor acting up on the #VMA red carpet 😩 pic.twitter.com/c3NeHhG44d — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 12, 2021

A video was also shared of the confrontation:

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

This story is still developing and this article will be updated when more information comes available.

Security Had Trouble Stopping McGregor, According to Another Report

According to a report from Page Six, a source said McGregor and MGK “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” another source told Page Six. “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

Page Six also spoke to one of McGregor’s reps, who “denied that a fight occured,” according to the report. “Conor only fights fighters,” they told the outlet.

McGregor Is Currently Rehabbing a Broken Leg He Sustained at UFC 264 in July 2021

After the incident, Notorious retrieved his walking cane, according to TMZ. Why does McGregor need the cane?

McGregor fought in the main event of UFC 264 in July 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, against one of his biggest rivals: Dustin Poirier. The lightweight showdown was the third fight between McGregor and “The Diamond,” with both winning one fight prior.

And although many favored Poirier to defeat McGregor in their third fight, little imagined it would have ended in the way it did. In the latter part of the first round, McGregor snapped his leg and the fight was called off after the opening frame ended.

The Irishman has remained in the United States since, working with top doctors to repair and rehabilitate his leg. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has made it clear that he intends to fight again, but fans likely won’t see him until at least the spring or summer of 2022.

