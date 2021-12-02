Conor McGregor Is Absolutely Massive 5 Months After Leg Break [LOOK]

It’s been nearly five months to the day since Irish fighting superstar Conor McGregor broke his leg inside the UFC’s Octagon, and now he looks more muscular than ever.

“Notorious” shattered his left leg during the first round of his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He received surgery on his tibia and fibula the next day, and the former two-division UFC champ has been rehabilitating it ever since. And he clearly hasn’t missed too many upper body workouts. According to a recent tweet from McGregor, he weighs 85 kg, which is around 190 lbs.

Then, McGregor shared several pictures of his physique on December 2, 2021. “Been hit with a few shells but I don’t walk with a limp,” McGregor wrote in the Instagram post, tagging TIDL Sport. See below four of the pictures Notorious shared:

