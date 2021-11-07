UFC World Reacts to Kamaru Usman Beating Colby Covington at UFC 268

The highly anticipated rematch between the top two welterweights in the world finally went down at UFC 268 on November 6, 2021.

Kamaru Usman put his 170-pound belt on the line for his fifth title defense, rematching No. 1-ranked contender Colby Covington. The two originally met in 2019 when “The Nigerian Nightmare” made the first defense of his championship, defeating Covington by fifth-round TKO. It was one of the most exciting welterweight title fights in UFC history.

And their second clash lived up to the hype.

They met inside the Octagon during the main event at Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York. Once again, it was a tit-for-tat war, but this time, the fight went all five rounds. And after it was all said and done, Usman retained his belt via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 46-46).

With the win, The Nigerian Nightmare improved his professional MMA record to 20-1, and “Chaos'” fell to 16-3.

Top Reactions

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wrote: “AND STIIIIIILLLLLLLL…”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote: “Great work tonight champ.”

Great work tonight champ 🇳🇬 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2021

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “#AndStill! Great fight men! Much respect to both of you.”

#AndStill! Great fight men! Much respect to both of you — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 7, 2021

Multiple-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian wrote: “Awesome main event between two tough SOB’s! Usman is one hell of a champion and Colby was right there with him.”

Awesome main event between two tough SOB’s! Usman is one hell of a champion and Colby was right there with him. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

Top UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic wrote: “Congratulations @USMAN84kg #andstill No shame in a performance like that @ColbyCovMMA Keep doing your thing my friend!”

MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn shared a graphic of Usman’s win streak and wrote: “Kamaru Usman is 15-0 in the UFC. He’s one shy of tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in company history.”

Kamaru Usman is 15-0 in the UFC. He's one shy of tying Anderson Silva for the longest winning streak in company history. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/zE0cCVUVbM — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 7, 2021

UFC veteran Yves Edward wrote: “Kamaru Usman is on a whole other level. Colby is the second best guy in the division.”

Kamaru Usman is on a whole other level. Colby is the second best guy in the division. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) November 7, 2021

MMAFighting’s Damon Martin wrote: “There’s a clear cut Fighter of the Year for 2021 and his name is Kamaru Usman. He’s now beaten Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal this year. Unbelievable run.”

There's a clear cut Fighter of the Year for 2021 and his name is Kamaru Usman. He's now beaten Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal this year. Unbelievable run#UFC268 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 7, 2021

UFC 268 Fight Card Results

Main Card

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 46-46)

Rose Namajunas def. Zhang Weili via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46)

Marlon Vera def. Frankie Edgar via third-round KO (front kick)

Shane Burgos def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Justin Gaethje def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Alex Pereira def. Andreas Michailidis second-round TKO (flying knee and punches)

Bobby Green def. Al Iaquinta via first-round TKO (punches)

Chris Curtis def. Phil Hawes via first-round TKO (punches)

Nassourdine Imavov def. Edmen Shahbazyan via second-round TKO (elbows)

Early Preliminary Card

Ian Garry def. Jordan Williams via first-round KO (punches)

Chris Barnett def. Gian Villante via second-round TKO (spinning wheel kick and punches)

Dustin Jacoby def. John Allan via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Bruno Souza via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Ode Osbourne def. CJ Vergara via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

