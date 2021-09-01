Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz Get Into Savage War of Words [LOOK]

UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz once again got into a war of words on Twitter.

It all started on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, when Diaz responded to a tweet from McGregor who shared a photo of himself in a staredown with Nate, writing: “Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent.”

“Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin s***?” Diaz tweeted. “We talk later.”

Bruh u can’t walk or fight right now why u talkin shit? 🤫 we talk later 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/WJXyljjD5s — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

Then, “Notorious” fired back at Diaz, writing: “Who can’t? Come thru and see you little skinny fool you be smacked up and rolled up you bum. Calis mine.”

Diaz then went off on McGregor.

“Nah b**** u should’ve learned how to not break ur leg when I checked ur s*** and u crutched outta the fight with me,” Diaz replied. “And how u gonna fight me when u can’t run for your life this time wit ur broken a** you lost the last fight and ran for the hills just like kabob ur a p**** too.”

And McGregor shot back.

“He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around,” McGregor wrote. “And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate f*** your little sport.”

He fled the cage and I boxed his whole family around. And nobody finished me mate. I broke MY leg. No one or nothing else done anything to me. And anyway. Don’t worry bout them. I’m here in Cali months doing what I want. It’s 3 on the street now mate fuck your little sport. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

“It’s just business remember your the sports man I showed Uguys this street s*** I fought both your teams out the cage before any of Uguys realized the real fight game sporty lil b******,” Diaz replied.

The Irishman hit back at Diaz: “I’m on a hair trigger mate. You stay where you are in hiding if you know what’s good for you bro. God bless ya kid have a good day.”

“F*** you,” Diaz replied. And McGregor answered: “Fuck the whole city I am [Gorilla emoji] #bye.”

Fuck the whole city I am 🦍 #bye — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

“That means I’m the double triple champ of this whole s*** f*** all you p******,” Diaz continued.

“Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends,” Diaz wrote.

Ps you jumped ship on your country bitch go home don’t you got any friends — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

The War of Words Continued on Twitter

McGregor replied by sharing a clip of himself knocking down Diaz during their second bout, which took place in August 2016 at UFC 202, in which Notorious won via majority decision. Diaz won their first fight a few months before that at UFC 196 via second-round submission.

“Little cockroach Diaz brother,” McGregor wrote. It’s 3 on the street grab the heat.” Watch the clip below:

Little cockroach Diaz brother.

It’s 3 on the street grab the heat. pic.twitter.com/Cvbp2PEJBt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

A few minutes later, Diaz replied to the Irishman, sharing a clip of McGregor doing a movement exercise. “I ended this guys career lol what happened to him get him back here u need some help and why u just throw ur friends away s***head.”

I ended this guys career lol what happened to him get him back here u need some help and why u just throw ur friends away shithead pic.twitter.com/wepc2qc7ph — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

“I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up,” Diaz continued.

I’ll fight you in 4 years when your healed up 🤕 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 31, 2021

“Bones heal,” McGregor replied to Diaz, sharing a photo of himself elbowing Diaz at UFC 202. “Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant.”

Bones heal. Blunt force trauma to the brain? Not so much. #seeyouwheneveriwant pic.twitter.com/rlDbWUFmQ4 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

The Verbal Violence Ended After a Few More Jabs

Then, McGregor mocked Diaz’s famous post-fight speech when he called out McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson in December 2015. “’You taking everything I worked for motherf*****’” hahahaja well then work harder you little cockroach #foreverrich #bye”

“You taking everything I worked for motherfucker” hahahaja well then work harder you little cockroach #foreverrich #bye 👋 pic.twitter.com/6aLHJQWVH6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 31, 2021

“And you dead,” Diaz finished, sharing a birds-eye picture of when he choked out McGregor.

And you dead pic.twitter.com/qnfBG5VfyD — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 1, 2021

