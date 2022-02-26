Conor McGregor Considering Fight With Rising Star: ‘Never Say Never’

MMA superstar Conor McGregor did not shut down the idea of fighting a rising UFC fighter.

“Notorious” is currently on the shelf due to a leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 and UFC 264. However, the Irishman continues to inch closer to a clean bill of health, and he plans on returning to the Octagon later this year.

McGregor will have a lot of options to choose from in terms of an opponent for his comeback, and although the fight likely wouldn’t any time soon, the Irishman is open to fighting Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.

Even with only one UFC fight, Pimblett is already a big name in the promotion. The fighter from Liverpool, England, recently notched an exclusive deal with Barstool Sports and has garnered a large following on social media.

When asked about The Baddy, McGregor said to SecondsOut: “He’s a good kid, Paddy… You’ve got to love the Scousers. You know my father was born in Liverpool. One side of my family is from there. So I’ve got a lot of love for that part of the world. And who knows? You know, I will never say no to nothing. You know, never say never, as they say.” (H/t The Mirror).

Notorious Believes July Could Be Possible for His Return

Speaking with Severe MMA, McGregor gave a health update.

“Day-by-day, I feel better,” McGregor said via MMA Junkie. “They’re telling me to take it easy, but I feel I can go. I feel like I need to pull the reins back on my own self, so that’s kind of what I’m doing. … I’m happy with it. I’m almost back and that’s it.”

He also took aim at UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, stating that he could be ready for a scrap with the Brazilian in July.

“Maybe if your man (Oliveira) is wise, he might give it another month or two,” McGregor said. “July seems OK to me. I can’t say, too early. But July, if I’m sparring April, May, June, July, I could slap the head off most of these guys at the end of April, do you know what I’m saying? A spar could be a fight.”

Pimblett Won His UFC Debut By Knockout

A 20-fight professional mixed martial artist, Pimblett made his UFC debut last year in September. He took on Luigi Vendramini and knocked him out in the first round. The Baddy is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is competing in the lightweight division, the weight class McGregor used to be champion of.

All in all, Pimblett has a record of 17-3, boasting six victories via KO/TKO and seven by submission. The Englishman has only been submitted once in his career, and his two other losses have come by decision.

