Conor McGregor Takes a Jab at UFC’s Dana White [WATCH]

There’s a lot of mutal respect between UFC president Dana White and MMA’s biggest star, No. 4 ranked lightweight Conor McGregor, however that didn’t stop the Irishman from trying to make a point at White’s expense.

McGregor is set to fight No. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on January 23.

During the UFC 257 press conference on Thursday, McGregor was asked about his motivation for competing. Notorious is by far the wealthiest UFC fighter and one of the richest athletes in the world. McGregor made it clear, he’s fighting on Saturday for the love of the game. McGregor also said that he’s motivated to add to his highlight reel.

However, he started his answer by poking at White, which garnered a laugh from the UFC president and some in the audience.

“I feel like I’m only starting, man. Everyone kind of wants to say, ‘Hey Conor, you’ve done it all, you’re so rich, you’re richer than Dana over here. What are you doing here?’ Am I not allowed here? I want to be here. I want to perform for the fans.”

Watch the moment and White’s reaction below:

McGregor Wants to Continue Developing His Highlight Reel, Has ‘Plenty of Motivation’

During the presser, “Notorious” emphatically cleared the air, he is highly motivated and not just money motivated. He is in the prime of his career and intends to make many more memories inside the Octagon before he hangs up his gloves for good.

“I’m a young man,” McGregor continued. “I’ve got many highlights. You know, all the money, all the belts, everything, it comes and it goes. You know what lives on? Highlights, a fighter’s highlights. Look at Roy Jones Jr. highlights, Mike Tyson’s highlight, I still look at them today. Ali’s highlights. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie, you know what I mean? So, that’s what I’m after. I’m looking to get in and perform and put on amazing highlights that I can sit as an old man with my son and just watch and enjoy life. You know I’ll be drinking Proper 12 by the fire in the emerald isle of Ireland.”

“This is it, man. I’m just loving my life. Please, don’t be trying to get rid of me guys. I love it here. I helped build this. I helped do this. I’m here and I love it, and I have plenty of motivation. Dustin’s a hell of a competitor. What does the champ-champ do? He does it twice. Okay, I conquered it. Let’s conquer it again. Do it twice, that’s what the champ-champ does.”

UFC 257 Full Fight Card

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, January 23. Check out the full fight card below:

Main Card via ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST)

Main Event: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Co-Main Event: Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Preliminary Card via ESPN+ & ESPN (8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio

Early Preliminary Card via ESPN+ & UFC Fight Pass (6:15 p.m. EST/ 3:15 pm PST)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

