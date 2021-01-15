Nate Diaz: Dana White Smiles, Hints at Possible Opponent? [WATCH]

The MMA community lit up on Friday morning after an interview with UFC president Dana White started circulating on social media. Specifically, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter shared the interview on Twitter and a screenshot of his tweet has been floating through multiple social media platforms.

While speaking with MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun, White was asked directly if No. 1 ranked lightweight Justin Gaethje was the opponent White had in mind for UFC superstar Nate Diaz. A few days back, White revealed that he has a fight offer for Diaz at lightweight, which has caused many to speculate as to who it could be.

When asked if it was Gaethje, White laughed and smiled, saying “I don’t know, we’ll see,”

The UFC president then continued to have a smile on his face while Hannoun asked her next question, sparking some in the MMA community to speculate that Gaethje is in fact the name White hopes to have standing across the Octagon from Diaz. Watch below:

Although Gaethje is coming off a second-round submission loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year, he remains at the top of the division and is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. A fight between Diaz and Gaethje would likely have massive appeal to MMA fans and the stakes would undoubtedly be high.

Gaethje has also been linked to a possible bout with No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira, however the Brazilian’s manager recently told MMA Fighting that he hopes for a title shot instead.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Doubting UFC’s Jon Jones: ‘I Don’t Like That Fight’