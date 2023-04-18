Conor McGregor Receives Apology From Former Opponent: ‘We’re Cool’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor received an apology from ex-featherweight king Jose Aldo for his recent words.

“The King of Rio” recently boxed Jeremy Stephens during Gamebred Boxing 4, and he left the ring after the match was declared a majority draw. Aldo spoke to media members during the post-fight press conference and made it clear that he thought he’d done enough to warrant a victory.

He also responded to a tweet from McGregor, who wrote after his bout concluded: “Me and Aldo should box.”

“Conor has [a] big mouth,” Aldo remarked through an interpreter. “He always talks a lot of s***. He has a scheduled fight. He’s a piece of s***.

“Conor, shut your f****** mouth,” The King of Rio continued. “We were supposed to fight in the UFC – you ran. And now you still talk s***.

Then, “Notorious” replied to Aldo via Twitter, writing: “Well ok then ahaha whatever lad I was only trying to be nice. Who pissed in your açaí?”

Aldo Admitted He Was ‘Heated’ Because of the Result of the Fight, Said Him & McGregor Are Friends

Aldo recently spoke with MMA Fighting and he walked back his words to McGregor, the man who took his 145-pound crown in 2015. He said he had messaged Notorious to apologize, stating that his reaction to the Irishman’s tweet was fueled by his dissatisfaction with the judges’ scorecards.

“I was a little heated,” Aldo said. “I had just re-watched the match in the locker room and I had won, everybody said it, and right after that a reporter asked me [about McGregor’s comments], and I hadn’t seen what Conor had said. I called him names, laughed a lot, because of that.

“But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn’t his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood [his intentions]. But we’re cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best.”

Aldo Is ‘Super Open’ to Training Boxing With McGregor in Ireland

The King of Rio retired from mixed martial arts last year and has been pursuing a career in boxing ever since. He earned a unanimous decision win over Emmanuel Zambrano in an exhibition match earlier this year. The 36-year-old Brazilian is all in on boxing, and he’s even open to traveling to Ireland to train with McGregor.

“Yes. Why not?” Aldo said. “I have to learn a lot in boxing. There are some great Irish boxers, so if I have the opportunity to go to Ireland and train with Conor and the Irish, I’m super open to it. Especially pro boxing. It’s a new world, and I have to learn from the best. Conor has good boxing, he fought Mayweather in boxing, so he has a lot to teach me.”

McGregor is set to make his UFC return opposite former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. A date and venue have yet to be announced for the fight, but it’s presumed that they’ll compete in late 2023.