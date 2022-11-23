Conor McGregor Gives Long-Awaited Timeline Update on UFC Return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently tweeted that he’d restart mandatory drug testing with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in February, lining him up for a potential return to the Octagon next summer.

The Irishman’s fans haven’t watched him fight inside the UFC’c cage since July 2021 at UFC 264. That night, his trilogy match with Dustin Poirier was cut short after “Notorious” broke his leg during the first round. The match was halted and McGregor has been on the mend ever since.

McGregor, who recently wrapped filming of a “Road House” remake, isn’t part of USADA’s random-testing pool, UFC president Dana White confirmed in October at the UFC 280 post-fight press conference.

For fighters to compete in the promotion, they must be subjected to random testing for at least six consecutive months. And considering Notorious hadn’t been tested, White said he must undergo the full six months before he could fight again.

Well, McGregor took to Twitter on November 23 to confirm that he was “clear for testing in February.” “I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight,” McGregor tweeted.

So, if Notorious started back up with USADA in February, the earliest he could likely fight would be in August 2023.

“I’m the greatest purebred goer of all time,” McGregor continued. “There’s no one even close. Piss is the rest.”

USADA Confirmed in a Statement That a Fighter Must Be Enrolled in Testing if They Want to Remain Active on the Roster

Even if a fighter wants to take a few months off of competition, they must continue being enrolled in USADA’s program to be considered an active fighter. Should they take themselves out of it, they’ll have to restart the six-month requirement.

“Once UFC athletes are enrolled in the testing program, they are subject to testing – even when not competing – unless they notify the UFC of their retirement, their contract is terminated, or they are otherwise removed from the program,” USADA said in a statement to TSN.

“In the event of an athlete’s return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete. Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition. We do not comment on the testing pool status of any particular athlete.”

McGregor Looks Physically Bigger Than Ever

Notorious appears physically bigger than he’s ever been. The Irishman consistently shares physique photos and images on his social media.

In fact, McGregor looks so much bigger than his 155-pound frame in July 2021 that some have accused Notorious of taking steroids.

In September, McGregor responded to a Twitter user who asked him what he was “using.”

“Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout,” McGregor responded. “Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone. Tidl spray for pain.”