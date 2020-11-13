Conor McGregor Reveals UFC Regret: ‘I Should Have’

On Tuesday, former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor revealed that he wishes he pursued the welterweight championship before boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of Notorious'” history-making victory at UFC 205. On November 12, 2016, McGregor became the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously in the promotion. As featherweight champion, McGregor fought then-lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for his title and won by second-round TKO.

As the lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor then elected to box Mayweather outside of the UFC instead of defending either of his belts or moving up to welterweight. He was subsequently stripped of both titles due to inactivity.

During the co-main event of UFC 205, then-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley took on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and the two fought to a majority draw. They would rematch a few months later with Woodley winning the bout by majority decision.

According to McGregor, he rewatched the first match between Woodley and Wonderboy. The Irishman shared on Twitter that he regrets not trying to earn a third divisional title in the UFC before boxing Mayweather.

“Currently watching Woodley Wonderboy 1 on BT Sport,” McGregor tweeted. “I should have went for that treble real quick. Pre Floyd. Ah well, the game is still young.”

If Notorious chose to move up to welterweight while holding both his titles and defeated Woodley, he would have made UFC history again by simultaneously holding three belts.

Notorious Told His Twitter Followers to Remember to ‘Apologize to Absolutely Nobody’

On Tuesday, Notorious revealed to his Twitter followers how he spent “World Champ Champ” day. He also left his followers with a reminder, referring to a famous line he wqie during his UFC 205 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Hey guys! What a day to be alive on this beautiful “World Champ Champ Day” How’d you spend your Champ Champ Day? I had one tipple of Proper Twelve, accompanied by a 10km run, and an excellent jiu jitsu class. Home now for relaxation. Hope you all had a good one! And remember… Apologise to absolutely nobody.

After defeating Alvarez at UFC 205, McGregor spoke with Rogan inside the Octagon. During the interview, he said one of the most iconic lines in UFC history.

“I’ve spent a lot of time, Joe, slaying everybody in the company,” McGregor said. “Backstage I’m starting fights [with] everybody. I ridiculed everyone on the roster. And I just want to say, from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody. The double champ does what the f*** he wants!”

