Stars React to Conor McGregor Snapping Shin at UFC 264

One of the most high-profile rubber matches in UFC history was decided on July 10, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier squared off for the third time in the Octagon, fighting in the main event of UFC 264.

And the fight did not end in a way that most would have predicted. At the end of the first round, McGregor snapped his lower tibia and the ringside doctor called the fight off. “The Diamond” was crowned the winner via TKO by doctor’s stoppage.

It appeared that McGregor broke his ankle, however UFC president Dana White informed the media after the bout that it was in fact McGregor’s shin that broke.

Here is how some of their colleagues reacted to the stoppage:

Stars React to the Fight-Ending Shin Injury

During the build-up to the fight, McGregor said Poirier would leave the Octagon in a stretcher, and “Notorious'” old foe pointed that out after the fight.

MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu tweeted, “Conor McGregor is leaving on a stretcher,” and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov responded, “The way he said it.”

The way he said it — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Nurmagomedov then tweeted, “Good always defeats evil. Very happy for @DustinPoirier. I hope you will get the belt end of the year.”

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tweeted, “Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh in Conor said he would be taken out on a stretcher. And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette!! @DustinPoirier.”

Crazy to think that at the end of the weigh in Conor said he would be taken out on a stretcher. And now Conor gets taken out on a stretcher. Man this game we play is so crazy!!!! Hats off to the Diamond of Lafayette!! @DustinPoirier — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 11, 2021

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote, “Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this.. heal up champ, this is terrible.”

Man, I wonder if he will ever fight again after this.. heal up champ, this is terrible — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 11, 2021

Former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren wrote, “Damn Poirier smashed!!!.”

Damn Poirier smashed!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) July 11, 2021

UFC 264 Results

Here are the results for the UFC 264 fight card:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via first-round TKO

Gilbert Burns def. Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tai Tuivasa def. Greg Hardy via first-round KO

Irene Aldana def. Yana Kunitskaya via first-round TKO

Sean O’Malley def. Kris Moutinho via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Max Griffin def Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Michel Pereira def. Niko Price via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Ilia Topuria def. Ryan Hall via first-round KO

Dricus du Plessis def. Trevin Giles via second-round KO

Early Preliminary Card

Jennifer Maia def. Jessica Eye via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Brad Tavares def. Omari Akhmedov via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 29–28)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov def. Jerome Rivera via first-round submission

