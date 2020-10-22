Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Rival MMA Promoter

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took aim at one of the UFC’s biggest rivals on Thursday via social media. The 32-year-old Irish superstar piggybacked on a tweet sent by Bellator MMA fighter Sinead Kavanagh who McGregor trains alongside at Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland.

McGregor posted, “It is crazy to think @BellatorMMA still do not have a performance enhancing drug testing system in place. It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep it’s clean athletes safe!”

This was in response to Kavanaugh’s post, “Fighters be willing to take a covid test, How about a pre fight drug test?”

You can see the interaction below.

It is crazy to think @BellatorMMA still do not have a performance enhancing drug testing system in place. It is long overdue time the promotion adopts a reputable testing body in order to keep it’s clean athletes safe! https://t.co/G4w3vzv7mE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

Bellator MMA is an American MMA promotional company founded in 2008.

It’s home of MMA stars Cris Cyborg, Fedor Emelianenko, Ryan Bader, Douglas Lima, Patricio Pitbull, Michael Venom Page and several other notables.

McGregor Suddenly Very Active on Social Media

Suddenly, it seems McGregor is very active on social media.

Sure, he’s always been the type of fighter who posts regularly about himself and his goals, but McGregor has been using his social media accounts more than ever as of late to take aim at others.

That continued on Thursday with his critique of Bellator.

Most notably, McGregor has been trolling his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov with the apparent hope of getting a rematch.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in the best-selling UFC pay-per-view event in history.

Nurmagomedov faces Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 on October 24.

Another thing of note is how McGregor brazenly used his Twitter account last month to release private text messages between the Irish UFC fighter and Dana White.

That didn’t sit well with the UFC president, but McGregor still seems to be on his way back to climbing back inside the UFC’s Octagon on January 23 against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier.

McGregor defeated Poirier six years ago, but now the two fighters are back in position to lock horns again in a meaningful 155-pound showdown.

Should the superstar win that fight, McGregor could find himself in line to face the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov or Gaethje could potentially sell more PPVs than any other fight in UFC history.

When Is Bellator’s Next MMA Card?

Despite McGregor’s criticism of Bellator over drug testing, the promoter is generally considered to be a popular MMA company that features some of the top fighters in the world.

It’s next card, Bellator 250, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

We're only a week away from this championship bout and a 🔥 night of bouts. Catch #Bellator250 LIVE & FREE with @CBSSportsNet on Thursday, October 2️⃣9️⃣th.#MMA #Bellator pic.twitter.com/m52VtcwS6S — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 22, 2020

Bellator 250’s stirring main event features former Bellator middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi facing current Bellator welterweight champ Douglas Lima for the vacant 185-pound middleweight title.

Unlike numbered UFC cards, Bellator 250 won’t be on pay-per-view. Instead, it will air live on CBS Sports Network.

